Christensen to cost Nathan Ake his Stamford Bridge return, Giroud to Inter Milan uncertain and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 13th January 2020

Nathan Ake

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

Chelsea's inconsistent 2019-20 season is largely down to inexperience and unfortunate injuries to Frank Lampard's squad. January transfer window is the ideal opportunity for the former England star to add a couple of players to his team.

The Blues need a central defender as well as another striker to rival Tammy Abraham for the starting role. Will Lampard get those signings, only time will tell.

On that note, we look at the best Chelsea transfer news making the headlines today.

Andreas Christensen gets a lifeline from Frank Lampard

Andreas Christensen

Chelsea are likely to end their interest in Nathan Ake as manager Frank Lampard is ready to give the struggling Andreas Christensen another chance to shine, reports The Athletic.

Christensen was impressive in Chelsea’s 3-0 win against Burnley over the weekend and Lampard called it the perfect physical test which the Danish defender passed with ease.

The Blues had thought long about bringing Ake back at the club after selling him for £20 million back in June 2017. However, that plan has been quickly put to bed as Lampard is ready to offer Christensen another opportunity to salvage his Stamford Bridge career.

Inter Milan must sell first before signing Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan cannot complete the signing of Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud until they sell a player in January, reports Gazetta dello Sport.

Giroud appeared to have agreed personal terms with Inter Milan where the French striker would sign an 18-month contract, while Chelsea would get £4.2 million plus bonuses for the sale of 33-year-old forward.

However, Antonio Conte will have to wait for Giroud a bit longer than initially expected as Matteo Politano is the player who needs to be offloaded first by Inter Milan.

The winger has hardly featured for Inter Milan this season and is seeking a move away in January. AC Milan and Fiorentina are said to be interested in the 26-year-old Italian winger but are not sure of paying in the region of €25-30million.

Gazzetta dello Sport are convinced that unless Politano is sold or at least taken off Inter’s wage bill in January, Giroud’s move to the San Siro will continue to get delayed.

Moussa Dembele to start a Chelsea vs Manchester United bidding war

Moussa Dembele

Manchester United scouts were present at the Groupama Stadium last week to see Moussa Dembele in action as the Red Devils prepare to make an offer for the striker, reports Daily Star.

Chelsea are also interested in signing the Frenchman but will need to act swiftly or else they risk losing this transfer battle to Manchester United.

As per reports, scouts from both clubs were present during Lyon’s encounter against Bordeaux last Saturday. Dembele scored the winning goal in Lyon’s 2-1 away win and further impressed both the Premier League clubs.

The 23-year-old striker will not come cheap and is likely to cost around €50 million, including bonuses. Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard need another central striker to improve their team and Dembele is tipped to be the ideal man.

It will be very interesting to see if the former Celtic striker indeed joins a new club in January or continues to spark a transfer battle between Manchester United and Chelsea which may go on until the summer.

