Former Juventus and Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri believes that Bianconeri manager Andrea Pirlo must solve the Paulo Dybala 'problem'.

The Argentine star has barely managed to feature for his side due to injuries as well as the fact that Alvaro Morata has been preferred over him by Pirlo. Dybala has already made his displeasure about being left out of the XI clear to the club.

With Dybala's contract set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, there has been immense speculation over his future in Turin. Vieri, albeit a fan of the 27-year-old, believes that his situation needs to be sorted out.

Vieri discusses Paulo Dybala's situation at Juventus

Dybala has been a key player for Juventus

Speaking on the Juventus star's lack of minutes, Vieri remarked;

"It’s a problem of our friend [Andrea] Pirlo, he has to deal with it. If Juventus chose Pirlo, it means they trust him and his ideas, now he has to pass them onto his team."

Dybala has previously been linked with an exit from the club on more than one occasion, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, in particular, being the clubs who came closest to sealing his signature. The Argentine remained at the club and ended up winning the Serie A MVP award for his performances last year.

Paulo Dybala's Serie A season by numbers:



❍ 33 games

❍ 69 chances created

❍ 65 take-ons completed

❍ 13 Big Chance Created

❍ 11 goals

❍ 6 assists

❍ 1 title



MVP. pic.twitter.com/3n1Bwlw7mf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 4, 2020

Advertisement

The former Palermo frontman also revealed his desire to remain at Juventus for a longer period amidst talks to extend his contract. Speaking on what the future holds for him, the 27-year-old said;

"I love Juventus. I have always said that I want to stay at Juventus. I have a good rapport with the fans and these things have been said in order to turn the people against me. I am very loyal to this club and the people know that."

Dybala's season got off to a late start as he was unavailable for selection for the first few matchdays. Morata, who had just arrived from Atletico Madrid on loan, was ready to take over and made full use of his opportunities, impressing his former teammate Pirlo and sealing his spot as a regular starter.

6 - Alvaro Morata has scored six goals in the #ChampionsLeague this season, the most by a Juventus player in a group stage since David Trezeguet also scored six in the 2001/02 first group stage. Vivacious.#JuveDynamo #UCL pic.twitter.com/NRdXBhaEG6 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 2, 2020

Advertisement

Vieri admitted to being an admirer of the former Real Madrid and Chelsea star, and believes that he has improved a lot as well. The Italian said on Morata;

"I’ve been following him [Morata] for years. He used to be a classic goal-scorer, who played mostly inside the area. Now he plays with the team, he keeps the ball possession, he knows when to pass it and when to attack. He’s improved a lot and the reason is simple, he made experience around Europe."

The Spanish striker has been in superb touch for the Italian champions this season, scoring nine times and setting up a further five in his 14 appearances across all competitions for Juventus. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (14) has more goals for Juventus this season and only Juan Cuadraro (eight) has more assists.

Also read: Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo double fires Serie A champions Juventus to 3-1 win over Genoa