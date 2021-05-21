Cittadella vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B Playoffs 2020-21 final

Cittadella will host Venezia at the Stadio Pier Cesare Tombolato in the first leg of their Serie B playoff final on Sunday.

The home side narrowly saw off Monza by an aggregate scoreline of 3-2 in the semi-final, while Venezia posted a 2-1 aggregate victory over Lecce at the same stage.

Promotion to Serie A awaits the winner of this tie. In light of this fact, a positive result in the first leg would go a long way in boosting the chances of securing top-flight football next season.

The hosts are seeking participation in the top-flight for the first time in their 48-year history, while Venezia have not competed in Serie A since their relegation at the start of the millennium.

Cittadella vs Venezia Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 14 occasions in the past and Cittadella have the better record.

The Veneto outfit have six wins to their name, while Venezia were victorious in three previous games. Five games have been drawn between the two sides.

Their most recent meeting came on 10 May 2021 on the final matchday of the regular season when goals from Enrico Baldini and Riccardo Bocalon saw the sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

That stalemate ensured that the two teams secured their place in the playoffs, with Venezia finishing the campaign in fifth place, while Cittadella finished two points and one place below.

Cittadella form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Venezia form guide: D-W-W-D-D

Cittadella vs Venezia Team News

Cittadella

The hosts have only defender Amedeo Benedetti ruled out with a heel injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Roberto Venturato.

Injury: Amedeo Benedetti

Suspension: None

Venezia

The visitors have several players sidelined due to fitness issues. Michele Cremonesi and Magnus Karlsson are both unavailable.

Furthermore, Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Luca Lezzerini and Riccardo Pigozzo will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Paolo Zanetti.

Injuries: Michele Cremonesi, Magnus Karlsson

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Lauri Ala-Myllymaki, Luca Lezzerini, Riccardo Pigozzo

Cittadella vs Venezia Predicted XI

Cittadella Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Elhan Kastrati (GK); Daniele Donnarumma, Davide Adorni, Domenico Frare, Luca Ghiringhelli; Simone Branca, Manuel Iori, Federico Proia; Alessio Vita, Enrico Baldini, Frank Tsadjout

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Niki Maenpaa (GK); Giacomo Ricci, Pietro Ceccaroni, Michael Svoboda, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Youssef Maleh, Anthony Taugourdeau, Domen Crnigoj; Mattia Aremu; Francesco Di Mariano, Francesco Forte

Cittadella vs Venezia Prediction

There is a lot riding on the outcome of this fixture and both sets of players could be extremely cautious in their approach to the game.

The fact that there was little to separate the sides in the regular season shows how closely matched they are and we are predicting a share of the spoils, setting up a winner-takes-all scenario in the second leg.

Predicted score: Cittadella 1-1 Venezia

