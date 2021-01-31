"City could run away now" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wary of Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Manchester City are good enough to win the league convincingly this season. Pep Guardiola's team have been in excellent form over the past two months and have made their way to the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two main challengers for the Premier League title over the last three seasons, but it seems like City may come out on top this year. Jurgen Klopp's side started out the year in impeccable form but have faltered lately, which has allowed Pep Guardiola's side to take a firm lead at the top of the table.

When asked about whether this season has the potential to be the most exciting one, Klopp told ESPN,

"It could be but City could run away now as they are in a good position, playing good football again but I don't know. What we've seen is that it's a difficult season for all teams maybe apart from West Ham and Leicester who look pretty good as well. There are a lot of teams who look good but we've all had our ups and downs during the season for different reasons.

He continued,

It's for sure a year where you need to be lucky with injuries to be really on top of the things, more so than in other years because of the intensity and the amount of games in a specific period. But I can imagine that watching from outside is really exciting especially for neutrals."

🗣 "It's about the boys, they put a proper shift in. It was a brave performance"



Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's performance against Tottenham after they end their goal drought with a 3-1 win pic.twitter.com/cGzCdCivln — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 29, 2021

Klopp's Liverpool side have been particularly unlucky with injuries this season, with important players like Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson all spending time on the sidelines. Van Dijk's injury in particular was a huge blow to Liverpool, as it coincided with English defender Joe Gomez' injury. This meant that the Reds' first-choice centre-back pairing were unavailable for selection.

Klopp heaps praise on Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Henderson has been one of Liverpool's most consistent players

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's versatility following the Englishman's recent performances at centre-back for the club. The Reds have had to play the likes of Henderson and Fabinho in defense recently, due to their lack of any fit senior centre-backs.

Klopp exclaimed,

"We should not forget that Hendo's actually a No. 8. It makes it even more special. He's a No. 8 transformed into a No. 6 into a No. 4. He can play all these positions. The first thing about what that says is how football smart Hendo is. So, his physical skills are obvious but how football smart he is because it's a completely different position especially to a No. 8."

Klopp will hope that his side isn't struck down with more injuries before the end of the campaign.