Classy in Europe, poor in the Premier League: Arteta must solve Arsenal’s consistency issues

At times it is difficult to tell if the Arsenal team performing in Europe is the same side that turns up in the Premier League. The Gunners have been flawless in the Europa League this season, but have been very inconsistent in their domestic campaign.

On Thursday, the Gunners put on a professional performance as they beat Dundalk 4-2 in Europe’s second most prestigious inter-club competition, putting the finishing touches to a perfect record in the group stages.

Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side before goals from Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock and Folarin Balogun sealed the result. Jordan Flores and Sean Hoares managed to score two consolation goals for the Irish club.

It was Arsenal’s sixth win from the same number of games in the group stages of the Europa League. This was in total contrast to the team’s hot and cold form in the Premier League.

Only one team has a 100% record in UEFA club competitions this season.



It's Arsenal. 💯 pic.twitter.com/E52g7c1Pc6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 10, 2020

Unplayable in Europe, inconsistent in the Premier League

To provide some context on how differently Arsenal have been in both competitions, the Gunners won every game in their Europa League group, scoring 20 goals on their way to the knockout stages of the competition.

In sharp contrast, the Gunners have won just two of their last seven games in the Premier League, leaving them in 15th position in the table. Arteta has been under a lot of pressure in recent weeks and he now needs to find a way to keep the team performing consistently.

As it stands, Arsenal just can’t replicate their European form in the Premier League. They look tidy and unplayable on Thursday nights but immediately become mediocre and lethargic when playing a league game the following weekend.

It is, therefore, not surprising that Arteta has been attempting to rally his players ahead of Sunday’s important Premier League clash against Burnley.

Arteta under pressure to improve Arsenal's form in the Premier League

The Gunners have just not been good enough in the Premier League and anything short of a win on Sunday could plunge them into a crisis.

"[Sunday] is vital for us, we've been inconsistent in the competition. We've had a good run in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League, but unfortunately, the results haven't been the ones we've wanted in the Premier League,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

"We are very frustrated with that. We know how important it is to put results together really quickly because we need them straight away," Arteta added.

After failing to record a win in any of their last four league games, which included back-to-back losses against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal desperately needs to win against Burnley.

The pressure has been mounting on Arteta and the only way to keep the fans’ support and his job is by solving the Gunners’ glaring consistency problem.