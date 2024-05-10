Clermont vs Olympique Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2023-24

Clermont Foot will host Olympique Lyonnais at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have endured a difficult campaign and look set to return to the French second tier.

They were beaten 4-1 by Monaco in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the match.

Clermont Foot sit rock-bottom in the league standings with just 25 points from 32 games and will be relegated automatically should they lose on Sunday, while a draw could also prove detrimental.

Olympique Lyonnais, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong run of form and continue their late push for continental football. They picked up a 4-3 comeback win over Lille in their last match, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half to secure a hard-fought victory for Pierre Sage's men on the road.

Clermont Foot vs Olympique Lyonnais Head-to-Head

There have been six meetings between Clermont and Lyon. The hosts have won half of those games while the visitors have won once. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in October, with the newly promoted outfit securing a surprise 2-1 victory.

Clermont Foot Form Guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-D-D

Olympique Lyonnais Form Guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-W-W

Clermont Foot vs Olympique Lyonnais Team News

Clermont Foot

Jim Allevinah and veteran midfielder Maxime Gonalons are both injured and will not feature for the home side on Sunday. Cheick Konate has a muscle injury and is expected to miss out, but Elbasan Rashani should return to the side after serving a suspension against Monaco last weekend.

Injured: Jim Allevinah, Maxime Gonalons, Cheick Konate

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyonnais

The visitors have no injured or suspended players ahead of their trip to Clermont-Ferrand this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Clermont Foot vs Olympique Lyonnais Predicted XI

Clermont Foot Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mory Diaw; Mehdi Zeffane, Andy Pelmard, Maximiliano Caufriez, Neto Borges; Habib Keita, Johan Gastien, Yohann Magnin; Muhammed Cham-Saracevic, Grejohn Kyei, Alan Virginius

Olympique Lyonnais Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Clinton Mata, Jake O'Brien, Duje Caleta-Car, Nicolas Tagliafico; Maxence Caqueret, Nemanja Matic, Corentin Tolisso, Ernest Nuamah, Alexandre Lacazette, Said Benrahma

Clermont Foot vs Olympique Lyonnais Prediction

Clermont have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six. They have, however, lost just one of their last four home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Lyon are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won five of their last six games across all competitions. They have won seven of their last eight games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: Clermont Foot 1-3 Olympique Lyonnais