Club Brugge vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as RB Leipzig take on Club Brugge on Wednesday. Both teams face an uphill battle in Europe this season and will want to win this game.

Club Brugge are in third place in Group A and have given a good account of themselves this year. The Belgian giants have troubled both Manchester City and PSG this season and will want to step up in this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the 2021-22 edition of the Champions League and cannot afford a defeat in this game. The German side has an impressive squad and will need to prove its mettle this week.

Club Brugge vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

Club Brugge have an impressive record against RB Leipzig and have won the only game played between the two teams. RB Leipzig have never managed a victory against Club Brugge and will need to create history on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Club Brugge. RB Leipzig were poor on the day and cannot afford a similar performance this week.

Club Brugge form guide: L-D-L-W-W

RB Leipzig form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Club Brugge vs RB Leipzig Team News

Club Brugge have a point to prove

Club Brugge

Eder Balanta served his suspension against Manchester City and is available for selection. Club Brugge have a fully-fit squad and will likely set up on the counter against RB Leipzig.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig have a point to prove

RB Leipzig

Yussuf Poulsen, Marcel Halstenberg, and Marcelo Saracchi are injured and will not be included in the squad. Mohamed Simakan is also carrying a knock and might not be able to play a part against Club Brugge.

Injured: Yussuf Poulsen, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara,

Doubtful: Mohamed Simakan, Dominik Szoboszlai

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-4-2): Simon Mignolet; Eduard Sobol, Stanley N'Soki, Jack Hendry, Clinton Mata; Eder Balanta, Mats Rits, Noa Lang, Kamal Sowah; Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Nordi Mukiele, Lukas Klostermann, Willi Orban, Angelino; Ilaix Moriba, Kevin Kampl; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo; Andre Silva

Club Brugge vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Club Brugge have punched above their weight in the Champions League and will likely be happy with a place in the Europa League for the remainder of the season. The Belgians outplayed RB Leipzig in the reverse fixture and will be confident of a result this week.

RB Leipzig have blown hot and cold for the majority of the year but do have plenty of talent in their ranks. Club Brugge are a robust side, however, and could hold them to a draw on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 RB Leipzig

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi