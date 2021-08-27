Club Leon vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021 

Club Leon and Club America will trade tackles at the Estadio Leon on Sunday, with three points on the line on matchday seven of the Liga MX.

The home side were held to a 1-1 draw by Santos Laguna at the same ground last weekend. Incredible scenes saw Leon awarded a penalty in the 15th minute of injury time that was converted by Angel Mena to snatch a last-gasp point for the hosts.

Club America picked up a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Club Tijuana on home turf. Sebastian Cordova and Renato Ibarra both scored in injury time to give the capital side all three points.

That victory helped America retain their spot at the summit of the table with 16 points from six games. Club Leon are just directly below them in second spot and both sides will give their all to secure top spot.

Club Leon vs Club America Head-to-Head

The two sides have an identical record in the last 24 matches they have played against one another.

They each have 10 victories apiece, while four games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Federico Vinas scored an injury time winner to give Club America a 2-1 win at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

The visitors are the form team in the league and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run, with just one draw recorded in that sequence.

Club Leon have not lost since suffering a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Pachuca on the opening day. Their draw on Sunday halted a five-game winning run.

Club Leon form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Club America form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Club Leon vs Club America Team News

Club Leon

Forward Luis Arturo Montes is the only injury concern for the hosts with a thigh injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Ariel Holan.

Injury: Luis Arturo Montes

Suspension: None

Club America

Leonardo Suarez (ankle) and Santiago Naveda (foot) have both been ruled out by injuries.

Injuries: Leonardo Suarez, Santiago Naveda

Suspension: None

Club Leon vs Club America Predicted XI

Club Leon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota (GK); Osvaldo Rodriguez, William Tesillo, Andres Mosquera, David Ramirez; Santiago Colombatto, Jose Rodriguez; Elias Hernandez, Omar Fernandez, Angel Mena; Victor Davila

Club America Predicted XI (5-4-1): Oscar Jimenez (GK); Salvador Reyes, Luis Fuentes, Sebastian Caceres, Victor Aguilera, Miguel Layun; Mauro Leyva, Pedro Aquino, Richard Sanchez, Sebastian Cordova; Roger Martinez

Club Leon vs Club America Prediction

The two sides are on a strong run of form and will each fancy their chances of picking up all three points. The fact that it is a top-of-the-table clash adds more intrigue and there is bound to be plenty of drama in the game.

Given the form of the two sides, we can expect goals to be scored at both ends but we are predicting a share of the spoils in an exciting fixture.

Prediction: Club Leon 1-1 Club America

