Club record signings for the big 6 Premier League clubs

The Premier League is the most popular club football competition in the world. It has a global appeal like no other European top-flight competition. This translates to an incredible amount of revenue in terms of broadcasting and other sponsorship rights.

As a result, Premier League clubs are some of the richest in the world. This gives them an advantage over most European clubs as they have the financial muscle to rope in some of the best footballers on the planet.

The Premier League's big six, namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, have never shied away from breaking the bank to sign top players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the club record signings for each of the big six Premier League clubs.

Arsenal - Nicolas Pepe (£72 million)

Arsenal have not been as lavish as the other Premier League giaints when it comes to shelling out the big bucks to sign players. But they broke their transfer record in the summer of 2019 when they signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille on a deal worth £72 million.

Pepe was riding on the back off an excellent season at an individual level. He scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2018-19 season.

But Pepe's time at Arsenal has been quite underwhelming. He is tipped to leave the Gunners this term. In 112 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners so far, he has scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists.

Chelsea - Romelu Lukaku (£101.72 million)

Chelsea brought their former player Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2021. The Belgium international had just inspired Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years, scoring 24 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 league appearances.

However, after getting off to a bright start upon his return, Lukaku struggled massively and is likely to get written off as a transfer flop if he doesn't hit his stride soon. He scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Blues in the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea were hoping that Lukaku would be the prolific striker they had been desperately looking for. So far, he hasn't looked much like it.

Liverpool - Darwin Nunez (£85.4 million)

Benfica released a statement earlier today (June 13) which confirmed the transfer of striker Darwin Nunez to Liverpool. The statement (via Fabrizio Romano) reveals that Liverpool will pay £64 million + £21.4 million in add-ons for Nunez.

If we take away the bonuses, then Virgil van Dijk will be Liverpool's most expensive signing, having cost them £76.19 million in 2018. However, with bonuses included, Nunez beats him quite comprehensively.

Liverpool had to fend off competition from Manchester United to sign the young Uruguayan striker. Nunez had an excellent 2021-22 season with Benfica, scoring 34 goals and providing four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester City - Jack Grealish (£105.75 million)

Jack Grealish was the most expensive signing of the 2021 summer transfer window. The attacking midfielder had been phenomenal for Aston Villa and several top Premier League sides were vying to sign him in the summer of 2021.

But Manchester City flexed their financial muscle and showcased their pull in the market by beating the competition to secure Grealish's services. The 25-year-old had a bit of a mixed debut campaign at City at an individual level.

He won the Premier League title. However, he scored just six goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's men.

Manchester United - Paul Pogba (£94.5 millon)

Paul Pogba is set to leave Manchester United at the end of this month on a free transfer. This will be the second time that the Frenchman will have left his boyhood club as a free agent. Pogba first left United in 2012.

He then blossomed into a global superstar at Juventus and returned to Old Trafford in 2016 as the club's record signing. Pogba cost Manchester United £94.5 millon. His time at Manchester United has been a mixed bag as well.

He has definitely impressed in parts but has had nowhere close to the impact he was expected to have when he returned to the side. He leaves the club having won one Europa League title and one League Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur - Tanguy Ndombele (£54 million)

Tottenham Hotspur are the most miserly among the Premier League big six. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is known for being extremely careful with the club's finances. Their most expensive signing is Tanguy Ndombele. Tottenham Hotspur signed him from Lyon in the summer of 2019 for £54 million.

At the time, Ndombele was widely viewed as one of the most technically blessed midfielders in Europe. However, he struggled massively at Spursafter Mauricio Pochettino was replaced by Jose Mourinho as the head coach during the 2019-20 season.

Ndombele has now failed to impress Conte and has fallen out of favor with the club's fans as well. That happened as he decided to walk off slowly after being substituted after 69 minutes while Spurs were trailing 1-0 to Morecambe in an FA Cup encounter.

He is unlikely to feature in Conte's plans for the 2022-23 season and could be offloaded this summer.

