Colombia 0-0 Chile: 3 Talking Points | International Friendlies

Chile and Colombia played out a goalless draw in a friendly fixture at the Estadio José Rico Pérez in Spain.

Colombia came into the fixture without the services of marquee players James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao and in the absence of the pair, head coach Carlos Queiroz deployed the red-hot Duvan Zapata to lead the line and he was ably supported by Luis Muriel and Roger Martinez.

Muriel and Zapata have been impressive so far this season and have scored a combined eight goals this season and it came as no surprise to see them dominate proceedings for most of the match.

In total, Colombia managed 14 shots in the match, with six of those on target, but they were unable to convert their chances to ensure both sides had a share of the spoils.

Here, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the fixture.

#3 Chile's winless run continues

Chile witnessed the golden era of their national team from the start of this decade, culminating in consecutive Copa America wins in 2015 and 2016.

The core of this golden generation of players formed the bulk of the side that finished third at the U-20 World Cup in 2007 and over time, players like Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, and Gary Medel have seen declines in their performances.

Chile followed up their highs of 2016 with a disappointing sixth-place finish in the qualification series for the World Cup a year later and this meant they did not qualify for Russia 2018.

Things have not exactly gone according to plan for Los Roja and they came into the fixture against Colombia on the back of a winless run in regular time spanning six matches.

The stalemate means they have now gone seven games without a win in regular time and Renaldo Rueda would have been massively disappointed with his team's disjointed play in the game.

Despite possessing the services of world-beaters like Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez, Chile were only able to muster one shot, failing to hit the target for the duration of the game.

They would have another chance to bring their run to an end when they come up against Guinea on the 15th of October.

