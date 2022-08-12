Combined XI of Chelsea vs Tottenham ahead of crunch London derby

Chelsea will take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in one of the most high-profile games on Sunday, August 14 in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

A game between both London clubs is usually keenly contested and categorized with a lot of fireworks due to their fierce rivary.

This season's game at Stamford Bridge will definitely not be an exception, as Antonio Conte's team will be eying revenge against the Blues.

Tottenham lost all three of their encounters against Chelsea last season in all competitions without scoring a single goal. Their record adds to their seventh consecutive game without a win against Chelsea.

Tottenham have won just one match in 33 attempts at Stamford Bridge and will look to break the pattern this time around.

Squawka @Squawka



2-0

0-2

2-1

0-0

0-1

0-3

2-0



One goal scored since November 2018. Spurs' record vs Chelsea in their last seven Premier League games:2-00-22-10-00-10-32-0One goal scored since November 2018. Spurs' record vs Chelsea in their last seven Premier League games:❌ 2-0❌ 0-2❌ 2-1❌ 0-0❌ 0-1❌ 0-3❌ 2-0One goal scored since November 2018. 😬

Both clubs have great teams on paper and have added new players this summer as well.

This article will take a look at a combined XI of the two London clubs heading into their weekend clash.

#5 GK (Edouard Mendy)

Mendy kept 14 Premier League cleansheets last season

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have world-class shot stoppers in their teams in Edouard Mendy and Hugo Lloris respectively.

However, Senegalese goalkeeper Mendy is currently better than his French counterpart Lloris, going by recent performances.

The Chelsea shot-stopper conceded 40 goals last season in the league as against 35 which was let in by Lloris. However, the Tottenham captain kept 16 clean sheets last season while the Senegalese kept 14.

Mendy let in just 25 goals during the 2020-21 campaign, as against 45, by his Spurs counterpart.

Mendy has also kept a cleansheet in the current Premier League campaign as they won 1-0 against Everton. While Lloris has already let in one goal this season in their 4-1 win against Southampton.

#4 Back-three (Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly & Cristian Romero)

Thiago Silva is one of the best defenders in world football

Considering both Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel mostly play a 3-4-3 formation, it would be ideal to do the same in a combined XI for both clubs.

Chelsea, however, have a stronger defense on paper. As such, it will be almost impossible to have a combined XI without the Blues dominating in defense.

The duo of Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly are among the best centre-backs in Europe. Their partnership is expected to make the Blues even stronger this season after the latter joined them this summer from Napoli.

Pys @CFCPys Thiago Silva vs Everton :



Most clearances in the game (3), Most interceptions (4), Most passes completed (62), Most accurate long balls (5/9), Joint most aerial duels won with Kalidou Koulibaly (3) and most blocked shots.



New season, same Silva, Rolls-Royce. Thiago Silva vs Everton : Most clearances in the game (3), Most interceptions (4), Most passes completed (62), Most accurate long balls (5/9), Joint most aerial duels won with Kalidou Koulibaly (3) and most blocked shots. New season, same Silva, Rolls-Royce. https://t.co/Ed45V6mXNq

Silva proved his worth once again during the Blues' league opener with a 'Man of the Match' performance against Everton. Koulibaly, meanwhile, was exceptional on his debut for the West London club.

However, one Spurs player who could also make a strong claim for a place in a combined starting XI for both teams is Cristian Romero.

The Argentine defender is currently one of the best centre-backs in Europe and has been exceptional for Tottenham since joining from Atalanta in 2021.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @thfc_MatthewSZN I am sorry but Cristian Romero has got to be top 3 best defenders not only in the league in the world rn I am sorry but Cristian Romero has got to be top 3 best defenders not only in the league in the world rn https://t.co/5I6f8OYYBy

Romero's fine performances for Conte's team could see Spurs trigger his release clause to sign him on a permanent deal, as seen in the Telegraph.

#3 Wing-backs (Reece James & Marc Cucurella)

Reece James is one of the best wing-backs in the Premier League

The 3-4-3 formation of both Chelsea and Tottenham also requires two wing-backs to offer support in midfield and attack.

The duo of Reece James and Marc Cucurella are the best picks on paper going by what they can offer and their recent form.

Chelsea Database @ChelseaDatabase This is what we can expect in terms of ball progression and crossing from our wingbacks. Just two defenders created 40+ chances AND completed 25+ take-ons in the Premier League last season – Reece James and Marc Cucurella. This is what we can expect in terms of ball progression and crossing from our wingbacks. Just two defenders created 40+ chances AND completed 25+ take-ons in the Premier League last season – Reece James and Marc Cucurella. https://t.co/6LHAmQ22JD

Chelsea defender James is one of the best right-backs in Europe and is currently ahead of Tottenham defenders Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty at wing-back.

James had an impressive 15 goal contribution during the 2021-22 football campaign, scoring five goals in the Premier League.

New Chelsea signing Cucurella, on the other hand, will occupy the left-wing position.

The Spaniard secured a sensational move to Stamford Bridge this summer after an impressive 2021-22 campaign with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Cucurella was voted Brighton's Player of the Season and impressed during his debut for the Blues against Everton.

#2 Midfield pivot (Jorginho & N'Golo Kante)

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are top Chelsea midfielders

The 3-4-3 formation also requires a midfield pivot, consisting of two midfielders who shield the defense and support the attack as well.

The midfield department is one area where the Blues clearly dominate Tottenham going by the caliber of players they possess on paper.

Maduaburochi @Maduaburochi Kante. Jorginho. Kovacic.



A trio that have essentially been the heartbeat of our midfield since 2018. Won the Europa League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup together.



Great players, who could have played for any of Europe's elite clubs.



Let's appreciate them! Kante. Jorginho. Kovacic.A trio that have essentially been the heartbeat of our midfield since 2018. Won the Europa League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup together.Great players, who could have played for any of Europe's elite clubs.Let's appreciate them! https://t.co/arxbnBByI3

The duo of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante will make a double pivot in midfield. The two Chelsea players are some of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Jorginho registered a combined total of 13 goal contributions in all competitions last season, with six goals coming in the league. His tally was higher than any central-midfielder at Spurs last campaign.

While Kante is one of the top box-to-box midfield players in Europe, he will best compliment Jorginho in midfield.

#1 Attack (Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane & Raheem Sterling)

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are some of the Premier League's most lethal attacking duo

On paper, Tottenham currently have a more lethal and direct attack as Conte has been able to bring out the best from his forward players.

The north London club have scored 51 goals since the start of 2022 which is the most by a Premier League club. The tally is 17 goals more that then Chelsea who have managed to register 34 goals so far.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Tottenham have scored the most Premier League goals in 2022 so far Tottenham have scored the most Premier League goals in 2022 so far 👀 https://t.co/HZoYSaxf1K

A huge part of Tottenham's attacking prowess in 2022 can be attributed to their lethal front three of Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, the arrival of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea this summer means that an all Spurs front-three in a combined XI arguably won't be possible.

The former Manchester City forward has scored 109 Premier League goals in his senior club career. He registered 13 goals and five assists in 30 league matches last season.

Among the attackers from both teams, Sterling's goal tally can only be bettered by Kane, who has scored 183 league goals.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



He’s just 11 goals behind first place, and is still only 27 years old. Raheem Sterling is the second highest scoring winger in Premier League history - with 109 goals…He’s just 11 goals behind first place, and is still only 27 years old. Raheem Sterling is the second highest scoring winger in Premier League history - with 109 goals… He’s just 11 goals behind first place, and is still only 27 years old. 💎 https://t.co/QfSKBYe8Xf

As such, a combined XI of both London teams will have a front-three of Kane, Sterling and last season's Golden Boot winner Son.

