Combined XI: Manchester United and Arsenal

Manchester United will lock horns with Arsenal as they welcome the Gunners to Old Trafford next weekend. Neither team are in the best of form at the moment and this has been because of inconsistent performance. Both teams have some impressive names on their attacking fronts, but often due to defensive errors, they have failed to win games.

Today, we look at the best combined XI for Manchester United and Arsenal before they meet in a thrilling encounter.

Defence

Choosing between Hector Bellerin and Aaron Wan-Bissaka isn't easy but the latter is better when it comes to defending. His trademark slide tackles are the best in the world and he is improving the attacking side of his game at Manchester United, which is why he gets the nod over Bellerin.

Gabriel has started the season well for Arsenal and has established himself as the first defender on the team sheet after just two months of playing football in England. He will partner English centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Manchester United skipper is not in the best of the form but when you have to choose between Victor Lindelof, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Maguire, you will probably go with the English.

The left-back spot goes to 23-year-old Arsenal player Kieran Tierney. Luke Shaw has been miles off his best form for a long time and we are yet to see the best of Alex Telles in England. This is why Tierney makes the cut quite comfortably.

David De Gea will start ahead of Bernd Leno, who has had some questionable performances this season.

Midfield

Thomas Partey has featured in two games for Arsenal and he is already looking like a perfect fit for the Gunners. Nemanja Matic, Fred, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos and Scott McTominay all are fine midfielders but Thomas Partey is a step ahead of them.

The two expansive midfielders in the formation of attacking 4-3-3 will be Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. They will make sure the games go through the middle of the park and give support to Thomas Partey whenever required.

Attack

Both teams have splendid attacking options in the final third. Among the plethora of options, an ideal front-three will consist of Marcus Rashford, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Willian. Aubameyang was a very obvious choice, but why Marcus Rashford over Anthony Martial?

Rashford is a better player because of his consistency and higher work rate on the pitch. Anthony Martial, on the hand, is often looking around with a frustrated expression on his face when he doesn't get any supply from the midfield.

Manchester United do not have a natural right-winger, so it was easy to leave Juan Mata and Mason Greenwood out. For Arsenal, it has to be either Willian or Pepe and this was a tough one to crack. Even Mikel Arteta is not sure about who should be his first-choice on the right flank.

Willian has started more games for Arsenal than Pepe this season and has more number of goal contributions. Based on this, Willian edges out Pepe.