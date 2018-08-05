Community Shield 2018/2019: Seven key battles that could decide the outcome of the match

The 2018/2019 football league season in England is officially upon us, with the traditional curtain raiser; the Community Shield, taking place on Sunday.

The fixture historically features a clash between the winners of the league and FA Cup from the previous season, with the match taking place at the 'home of football' Wembley, and all proceeds going to charity.

This season's fixture will see last year's runaway league winners Manchester City trade tackles with Chelsea, and both managers take charge of their first Community Shield fixture. In the case of Sarri, this will be his first official match in English competition owing to his summer appointment as Chelsea gaffer.

The marquee nature and recent pedigree of the two clubs along with the high reputations of both managers should make for an exciting watch, as both teams seek to lay down an early marker of their intentions for the coming season.

As with most premium fixtures, all eyes would be on some select players to deliver a performance befitting the occasion, and the result of the match could be influenced by some key players.

However, with both clubs set to feature under-strength teams owing to extended breaks for World Cup participants who got to the latter stages, here are seven important battles that could decide the outcome of the match.

Probable Starting Lineups:

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Fabregas, Barkley, Pedro, Morata, Hudson-Odoi

Manchester City (4-2-3-1) Ederson, Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Mendy, Silva, Fernandinho, Foden, Mahrez, Aguero, Sane

#7 Leroy Sane vs Cesar Azpilicuetta

Leroy Sane was a standout player for Manchester City last season

Leroy Sane was one of the most consistent performers in Manchester City's romp to the title, making 32 appearances in the Premier League last season.

The 22-year-old contributed 25 goals (10 goals and 15 assists) to the City cause and was deservedly named PFA Young Player of the Year, but controversially dropped from Joachim Low's ultimately underperforming squad at the just concluded World Cup.

He will no doubt seek to continue from where he left off last season and would aim to continue being one of the pillars of the City team, as his explosive runs and change of pace down the flanks are essential components of the Man City attacking arsenal.

Being fresher than most of his colleagues due to his prolonged holidays as a result of his missing the World Cup, Sane would like to use this match as an opportunity to remind everybody of his immense qualities but will come up against a formidable direct rival in Cesar Azpilicueta.

The 28-year-old Spanish international is a seasoned professional, and one of the most reliable footballers anywhere in the world, as he discharges his duties with minimum fuss and utmost concentration on the job at hand.

He has been reverted to his natural position of right-back, as his new manager prefers a conventional back four in a 4-3-3 system, having spent the last two seasons as a centre-back in a back three of Conte's title-winning 3-4-3 formation.

Both players are key components of their respective teams, with Azpilicueta in defence for The Blues and Sane in attack for the Cityzens, and whoever gets the better of the other could be a deciding factor in which team prevails and lifts the first trophy of the season.

