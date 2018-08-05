Community Shield: Chelsea vs Manchester City - Predicted Lineups and Rested Players

Rohith Nair FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Feature 6.03K // 05 Aug 2018, 15:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri (L) takes on Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

UPDATE: The Starting Lineups have been announced

Chelsea: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Fabregas, Barkley, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Morata.

Manchester City: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Foden, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sane, Aguero.

The annual curtain-raiser to the new Premier League season sees defending champions Manchester City take on FA Cup winners Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Both teams have travelled far and wide to opposite ends of the earth for their pre-season preparations with Pep Guardiola's side playing games in the United States of America while Maurizio Sarri's side played their games in Australia, France, and Ireland.

The Community Shield game takes place less than three weeks after the World Cup final and, as a result, a number of key players will not be available for the game on Sunday.

But it is still a game that will see some intriguing battles take place with two managers who pride themselves in playing good football take on each other.

All you need to know ahead of the 96th @FA #CommunityShield 👇 pic.twitter.com/5LtwC7w4Fj — The FA (@FA) August 5, 2018

While Guardiola has already established himself as top dog in England after a sensational and record-breaking league campaign in 2017/18, he will be looking forward to taking on Sarri who almost led Napoli to a Serie A title, falling short of ending Juventus' dominance in Italy.

"I am happy that Sarri is here in the Premier League. I will learn a lot to see his team every weekend. I saw three games - he gets it, the team in a short time plays like he wants.

"I think it will be a good game, always Chelsea is a big rival. The style of play will be perfect for English football." - Pep Guardiola

Napoli were the only team in Italy with an average possession of over 60% and they also topped the charts for their pass accuracy. If Sarri can get Chelsea playing in a similar system, fans will be in for a great season.

Missing players for Chelsea

Chelsea's biggest absentee will be Eden Hazard, who is yet to return to training. The Belgian forward is on a much-needed vacation after leading the Red Devils to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup.

Eden Hazard won the Silver Ball at the World Cup

It is the same case with N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud who won the World Cup with France but are not match-fit. Willian may also not play a part after his return to training was delayed due to passport issues while Cesc Fabregas is an injury doubt after suffering a knock.

Thibaut Courtois is trying to force a move to Real Madrid so he, too, might not play a part.

Missing players for Manchester City

On the other hand, Pep Guardiola also has some concerns over who he can pick. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are still on vacation after a busy season and reaching the third-place playoff at the World Cup with Belgium and England respectively.

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne have extended holidays to recover before the new season

Vincent Kompany is not at 100% while fellow defenders Aymeric Laporte and Bernard Mendy are also injured (although Laporte might play a part). Youngster Phil Foden is also unavailable while Danilo is an injury doubt.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chelsea: Willy Caballero; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek; Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Alvaro Morata.

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero.

Note: This article will be updated with the confirmed lineups when they are announced.

Who do you think will win this match? Let us know in the comments below.