Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Community Shield 2018: What we can expect from Chelsea vs Manchester City

Jyotirmoy Halder
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
2.05K   //    02 Aug 2018, 15:06 IST

Enter capti
Manchester City vs Chelsea

The English football season will commence this weekend when the two giants of English football, Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup holders Chelsea, go head to head in the season opener at Wembley Stadium in London at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday. Both the sides will be looking to bag their first piece of silverware of the 2018/19 season. We look at how the two teams will line-up and what we can expect when the rivals meet in the FA Community Shield 2018.

Arsenal won the Community Shield last year. The Blues have only won it four times, their last victory coming in 2009. Both sides are expected to give the Wembley crowd something to cheer for as Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola resume their rivalry. Chelsea have a new manager after last year's disappointing campaign, with former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri taking charge at Stamford Bridge in place of Antonio Conte.

Venue & Kick-Off Details:

The Wembley Stadium in London will host the FA Community Shield 2018. The huge stadium has a capacity of around 90,000 and is expected to be sold-out.

Date: 5 August 2018

Time: 7.30 PM ( IST)

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Manchester City have had a good pre-season and all the players look fresh and ready to go. All the players are available with the exception of Riyad Mahrez, who hasn't fully recovered from an injury.

Pep Guardiola could field a strong starting XI. Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva will be expected to run the midfield and provide assistance to Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, who has shown he can make runs down the left side and finish the job himself.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson, Mendy, Stones, Otamendi, Walker, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Aguero

Enter
Pep Guardiola

Chelsea have also had a good pre-season with the new manager, and could field a strong eleven, granting Jorginho his official debut.

Jorginho will be expected to run the midfield with Drinkwater and Fabregas and provide the service for Morata and Hazard.

Enter captio
Alvaro Morata will be expected to start

Chelsea Predicted Playing XI: Courtois, Alonso, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpillicueta, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hazard, Pedro, Morata

Key players

Kevin De Bruyne

Enter
Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian ace will be expected to replicate his World Cup form in the big match against his former club Chelsea. Coming off a good holiday, De Bruyne looks fresh and will hold the key for City.

Eden Hazard

Enter captio
Eden Hazard

Just like in the World Cup, Eden Hazard will be the man to watch out for. He has commanded the Chelsea front-line commendably in the past and is desperate to get off to a strong start this season.

Prediction

Chelsea have had little rest, playing their last friendly against Arsenal on 1st August while Manchester City played their match against Bayern Munich on 29th July. Manchester City seem like the favourites and could emerge victorious by a narrow margin.

Topics you might be interested in:
FA Community Shield Chelsea Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Eden Hazard Pep Guardiola Maurizio Sarri Leisure Reading
Jyotirmoy Halder
CONTRIBUTOR
I am sports lover and just want to be a sports journalist. I love to watch football and my favourite club is Manchester United.
Manchester City vs Chelsea, Community Shield: The big...
RELATED STORY
Man City clear Mahrez for training ahead of Chelsea clash
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester City will retain the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chelsea will beat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's top four transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
3 alternatives to Jorginho for Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Four managers who won the English Premier League title in...
RELATED STORY
5 clubs renowned for fielding foreign players
RELATED STORY
Pjanic cool on links with Barcelona and Chelsea
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us