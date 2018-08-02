Community Shield 2018: What we can expect from Chelsea vs Manchester City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

The English football season will commence this weekend when the two giants of English football, Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup holders Chelsea, go head to head in the season opener at Wembley Stadium in London at 7.30 PM IST on Sunday. Both the sides will be looking to bag their first piece of silverware of the 2018/19 season. We look at how the two teams will line-up and what we can expect when the rivals meet in the FA Community Shield 2018.

Arsenal won the Community Shield last year. The Blues have only won it four times, their last victory coming in 2009. Both sides are expected to give the Wembley crowd something to cheer for as Maurizio Sarri and Pep Guardiola resume their rivalry. Chelsea have a new manager after last year's disappointing campaign, with former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri taking charge at Stamford Bridge in place of Antonio Conte.

Venue & Kick-Off Details:

The Wembley Stadium in London will host the FA Community Shield 2018. The huge stadium has a capacity of around 90,000 and is expected to be sold-out.

Date: 5 August 2018

Time: 7.30 PM ( IST)

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Manchester City have had a good pre-season and all the players look fresh and ready to go. All the players are available with the exception of Riyad Mahrez, who hasn't fully recovered from an injury.

Pep Guardiola could field a strong starting XI. Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva will be expected to run the midfield and provide assistance to Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane, who has shown he can make runs down the left side and finish the job himself.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson, Mendy, Stones, Otamendi, Walker, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Aguero

Pep Guardiola

Chelsea have also had a good pre-season with the new manager, and could field a strong eleven, granting Jorginho his official debut.

Jorginho will be expected to run the midfield with Drinkwater and Fabregas and provide the service for Morata and Hazard.

Alvaro Morata will be expected to start

Chelsea Predicted Playing XI: Courtois, Alonso, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpillicueta, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Fabregas, Hazard, Pedro, Morata

Key players

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian ace will be expected to replicate his World Cup form in the big match against his former club Chelsea. Coming off a good holiday, De Bruyne looks fresh and will hold the key for City.

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard

Just like in the World Cup, Eden Hazard will be the man to watch out for. He has commanded the Chelsea front-line commendably in the past and is desperate to get off to a strong start this season.

Prediction

Chelsea have had little rest, playing their last friendly against Arsenal on 1st August while Manchester City played their match against Bayern Munich on 29th July. Manchester City seem like the favourites and could emerge victorious by a narrow margin.