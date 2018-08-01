Manchester City vs Chelsea, Community Shield: The big Kick-Off

Jack FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.42K // 01 Aug 2018, 12:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The big kick-off to look forward to this weekend is the Community Shield. On Sunday, the 5th of August the English football calendar starts its new season. Although the league doesn't start until 10th August the build-up and excitement start right from the big kick-off at Wembley.

Last season's League champions Manchester City and the FA Cup winner Chelsea will undoubtedly provide the worthy opponents for the occasion but for most of the fans the trophy is as important as winning your teams third kit. You can boast about it with your mates but realistically nobody is going to take you seriously. The big prize everybody is after is a shinning trophy at the end of the season rather than start and to prove you can ask that question to every fan of the premier league.

Antonio Conte perhaps may not have been the most influential manager in his second year at Chelsea and we can add also not the most entertaining of the bunch but he did leave them with the World's most famous domestic cup. With no Champions league to contend for this season a trophy at the start of the season could mean they could do a treble for their fans with League Cup and the Europa League. For Roman, that might not be enough but then one has to ask what is. Maybe the Premier League, Europa League, and the FA Cup will be the treble he will be hoping for when the curtains close come the May 2019.

Pep Guardiola managed to crack the Premier League on his second season and led his side to their 3rd title. With more big-name signings and already a team that blows away opponents as long as they don't play Liverpool every week the only way for Pep to better last season is to win all the trophies available. With the amount of money being spent on players and other facilities they sure have made a trophy cabinet big enough to hold all that they are going to win. So what better way to start than to win the first available trophy of the season against the manager he very much praised last season in Sarri.

To the fans of the clubs not involved the Community Shield isn't the big kick-off that they are waiting, it is what happens after it ends - the opening weekend. When the first league game of the season starts and you can start looking at the tables and all the other stats to see how your preferred team can win the other match to stay towards the top or in some cases off the bottom. That's when the real excitement starts, proper league football with unrivaled entertainment. For Chelsea and Manchester City fans, a trophy is a trophy nonetheless.