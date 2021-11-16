“Complete player” – Andrea Pirlo’s glowing assessment of £27 million-rated star surfaces amidst interest from Chelsea

Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot is reportedly being targeted by Newcastle and Chelsea. Rumors suggest Chelsea plan to end Saul Niguez's loan spell and send him back to the Wanda Metropolitano. With Niguez returning to Atletico Madrid, Chelsea are looking to replace him with Rabiot in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is currently valued at £27 million. It looks as though he is still part of Juve's plans, having already featured 11 times for them this season.

Former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo heaped praise on the midfield star during an interview with Sky Sports:

"He is a complete player, I have rarely seen someone so strong both physically and technically. He doesn't even know the potential for improvement he can have, and we work on the mental side of things to make him understand that he is a champion. He is improving game after game."

Chelsea are also monitoring other midfielders should Rabiot refuse a move to Stamford Bridge, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice on the radar. Declan Rice has reportedly refused to renew his contract with West Ham, which expires in three years, unless a lucrative deal comes in. Chelsea will be monitoring the situation of their former academy player as well.

I'm happy in Turin: Chelsea target Rabiot opens up about transfer speculations

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

After a scintilating 8-0 win over Kazakhstan where French international Adrien Rabiot got himself on the scoresheet, the star spoke to Telefoot about recent transfer speculation.

While Rabiot has been linked with a Premier League move this January, he insists he's happy at Juventus:

“I’m happy in Turin. I see my future at Juventus, of course!”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While this may hamper interest from Chelsea and any other Premier League club interested in his services, Juventus may still look to sell if the transfer fee is high enough.

Edited by Parimal