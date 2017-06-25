Confirmed: Barcelona have made contact with Brazilian star

Brazil midfielder Paulinho has revealed that Barcelona have made contact with his agent over a possible move to the Camp Nou. The combative midfielder had a torrid spell at Tottenham before rediscovering his form at Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande. One of the best players in the league, Paulinho has also cemented his place in the Brazil national team due to his impressive performance.

Reports of a shock bid for the Tottenham flop first emerged a few days back and now Paulinho, speaking to Globoesporte, has confirmed Barca’s interest in him:

"There's been contact with my agent. There's an offer [from Barca], it's true, and the two parties are talking. I'm really proud that a great club like Barcelona are interested in my situation -- there is no price for that."

"At the moment I'm really happy with my life and with my career," he added. "When you're in a situation like the one I'm in, it's difficult to make a decision.”

This is not the first time the Brazilian has been linked with Barcelona. In 2013, the Catalan giants were keen on signing him, but he ended up making a move to Premier League side Tottenham. However, after an indifferent spell, he has really hit his stride in the Chinese Super League.

In a spell of three years, the Brazilian has won two League titles and even guided the club to the Asian Champions League. He has also surprisingly scored a very impressive 24 goals in 97 appearances for the Chinese side.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona even enquired about Paulinho in the January transfer window and it is believed that the Brazilian is rated very highly by the Barcelona hierarchy. Technical director Robert Fernandez has promised to make signings this summer transfer window and Paulinho could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Blaugrana.

Capable of destroying play and setting up attacks with equal ease, the Brazil international will definitely provide an alternative to Sergio Busquets.

Although contact might have been made between Paulinho and Barcelona a transfer still looks highly unlikely as the La Liga giants need to agree on a fee with Guangzhou Evergrande. The Chinese side's manager Scolari has confirmed that they won't sell Paulinho for anything less than his release clause (£40 million) and it is highly unlikely that the Blaugrana will spend such a huge amount on the Brazilian midfielder.

