Manchester City’s Premier League dominance continues with Tottenham demolition

Manchester City are currently in a league of their own after recording yet another win in the Premier League and Tottenham Hotspur were their latest victims.

Pep Guardiola’s side made light work of the North London outfit, winning 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The win highlighted the tremendous improvement that Manchester City has made in recent months.

The Cityzens were at one point trailing Tottenham by five points this season. However, they are now far ahead of Jose Mourinho’s side and the scoreline emphasised the gulf in quality between the two teams. Manchester City were dominant for large parts of the game. A brace from Rodri and another goal from Ilkay Gundogan sealed a very impressive home win.

Manchester City’s consistency is on another level

By beating Tottenham, Manchester City have now extended their winning run to 16 games in all competitions. This feat is made more remarkable by how the current Premier League season has panned out.

It has been an unpredictable 10 months, and for the first time in years, it is normal for teams at the top of the league to drop points. While every other team across Europe seems to face challenges, Manchester City are sailing smoothly. They just keep dominating and beating any side they face.

Perhaps, this is why the Cityzens will win the Premier League this season. Guardiola’s side remains the most consistent team in Europe and it doesn’t look like they will be slowing down anytime soon.

Manchester City: A winning machine

In his post-match press conference, Guardiola intimated that he would not swap any of his players with any team in Europe because he has a team of winners.

It doesn’t matter which players he picks for a game, they will deliver nevertheless. On Saturday, Ruben Diaz was absent from the starting line-up due to injury while Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and Sergio Aguero were all on the bench.

However, Manchester City still managed to beat Tottenham comfortably. This is a special group of players, who understand their roles very well and are always in the mood to win.

"I'll be honest, I would love to have a player who scores four goals every single game and runs like these players run, I would love it,” Guardiola said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I wouldn't change any player that we have right now today, in this season. All of them. That's why I praised our captain Fernandinho many times, how he helps on and off the pitch to stick together in the bad moments," said Guardiola.

Manchester City are now seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and also have a game in hand. They are the champions-elect as their quality and consistency is currently unmatched.