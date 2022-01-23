Conte has got Tottenham believing again, but Spurs must improve big-game record

Antonio Conte can be credited for reviving Tottenham Hotspur’s fortunes despite arriving midseason. The Italian manager took over a team that was languishing in mid-table, but he has brought back joy to the Spurs faithful.

As Tottenham prepare to face Chelsea on Sunday, though, their fans will remember how the Blues humiliated them in the Carabao Cup semi-final. Conte and his side were largely outplayed and soundly beaten in both home and away matches. Chelsea progressed to the final with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

However, Spurs will be aiming to put things right when they travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The North London outfit remains unbeaten under Conte in the Premier League. That should serve as an extra layer of motivation ahead of the London derby.

Conte needs to continue Tottenham’s momentum

The Carabao Cup exit was disappointing, but Conte has largely got Tottenham believing again. Now, they are in the top four race, and should only get better.

Since the Italian manager took charge, Spurs have played nine games in the Premier League, but are yet to taste defeat. For a team that was fragile a few months ago, that represents huge progress.

The only blight is that Spurs need to improve their record in the big games. They came back from behind to beat Leicester City last week, but they failed to win against Liverpool and Everton.

Add that to their disappointing home and away losses to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and it doesn’t make for good reading. As Spurs prepare to face the Blues again, they must ensure that they give a better account of themselves this time.

Spurs aim for revenge against Chelsea

Aside from the prospect of a place in the top four, getting revenge over Chelsea would also be on the minds of Conte and his charges ahead of Sunday’s game.

Spurs have been in Chelsea’s shadow for many years now, but they can kickstart a new journey by beating the Blues at their own backyard. It won’t be easy, as Chelsea are also aiming to return to winning ways after their draw against Brighton on Tuesday. However, Tottenham definitely have what it takes to get the job done.

“We know very well that we are going to play against a really strong team,” Conte said in his pre-match conference, as quoted by The Independent.

“Don’t forget Chelsea won the Champions League; now they’re in the final of the Carabao Cup, so we’re talking about a really good team. I don’t know if this is the right moment.

The Spurs manager spoke about injuries plaguing his team, but fancies his team’s chances against the Blues. He said in this regard:

“We have our problems with many injuries, but for sure, we want to try to give our best against Chelsea. They have beaten us in the last two games, and we have to try to learn something about the past to try to improve to try and give our best.”

Tottenham have their destiny in their hands now. Finishing in the top four is not beyond them, and a win over Chelsea would go a long way in continuing their newfound mojo.

