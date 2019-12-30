Contract talks between Tammy Abraham and Chelsea stall

Chelsea want to tie down Tammy Abraham to a new deal, following the striker's impressive performances this season. However, contract talks between the Blues and the player's representatives have stalled.

Chelsea refuse to meet Abraham's demands of pay parity with Callum Hudson-Odoi

Abraham has been a revelation for the Blues in the present campaign. As Chelsea were serving a transfer ban over the summer, manager Frank Lampard was left with no choice other than trusting his youngsters. The 22-year-old did not disappoint and rose to the occasion and already has 12 goals to his name in the Premier League. He is only behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Chelsea have been impressed with Abraham's performances and are willing to offer him a new deal. But according to reports, talks between the club and player's representatives have stalled.

Abraham's current contract expires in 2022 and he currently pockets £50,000-a-week. The Englishman is holding out for a deal similar to Callum Hudson-Odoi, who earns £180,000-a-week, but Chelsea are reluctant to pay him that much.

The Blues have their transfer ban lifted and already have eyes on Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele. Chelsea believe the dynamics could change as they can now sign players in the upcoming winter transfer window. Also, Abraham still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his present Chelsea deal. Therefore, the Londoners are in no such haste to renew Abraham's contract.

