Copa America 2019: Chile vs Uruguay - Combined XI

Chile and Uruguay meet in a clash to decide the group winner

In what's set to be a riveting encounter, two-time defending champions Chile lock horns with Uruguay at the Maracana in a clash of the Titans.

Even though both sides have secured a passage to the quarter-finals, the result in this match will decide who will go through as the Group C winners.

La Roja are currently two points ahead of the Celeste after the latter dropped points to Japan in a tough game. So a draw would be enough for the holders to seal pole position and avoid Colombia in the next round, as only a victory for Luis Suarez and Co. would ensure otherwise.

Uruguay holds an overwhelmingly good record against Chile in their historic rivalry with 44 wins to only 17, though they are yet to beat the Reds in three meetings in this competition. The previous two ended in a draw and a defeat, while the last competitive duel between the sides also ended in a 3-1 win for Chile.

Suffice to say, the odds are evenly balanced going into the match. As the two title favourites once again battle it out, let's look at the combined XI of the teams:

Goalkeeper: Gabriel Arias (Chile)

Arias has repaid the manager's faith by strong performances

Uruguay's Fernando Muslera would normally walk into any team owing to his goalkeeping nous, but the Copa America hasn't got off for him as he would have liked. With merely two saves in as many games, the Galatasaray shot-stopper also committed an error against Japan that allowed the guests to bag their second goal. So in comparison, Arias has been better.

Having usurped Chile's veteran skipper Claudio Bravo, Arias has taken to his side's goalkeeping mantle with aplomb. He's made four saves so far and is yet to concede a goal from open play. His aerial prowess has also prevented any catastrophe from dead-ball situations. La Celeste though would be a litmus test of his mettle.

