Copa America 2019: Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    03 Jun 2019, 15:11 IST

Ranking the candidates who're likely to finish as most prolific scorers
Ranking the candidates who're likely to finish as most prolific scorers

For those who're the internet to discover more football action in the coming days to binge on, look no further than the Copa America 2019.

It may not be quite as glittering and glamorous as the Euros, but it's nevertheless the oldest international competition in world football and will also feature an array of superstars, from those in the Premier League to the ones in Ligue 1.

Now in its 46th edition, Brazil is set to turn hosts for the three-week jamboree starting from 14th June, as the likes of Japan and Asian champions Qatar will be repping up the invitees for this year's tournament.

With so many attacking talents on board, let's look into our crystal balls and make a few predictions about the Golden Boot, namely the top five contenders in line for the silverware:

#5 Edinson Cavani (Uruguay)

Cavani is better shaped to eclipse Suarez again this year
Cavani is better shaped to eclipse Suarez again this year

If La Celeste were to emulate the glory of 2011 and bring the trophy back to Uruguay, then it's imperative to have El Matador at his prolific best.

In a season blighted by recurring injuries, the striker regardless managed to strike 23 times in 33 games for PSG, including 18 in the league as Les Parisians retained the Ligue 1 title. So he's essentially ticked the required box.

He will also be complimented in the attack by his Barcelona counterpart Luis Suarez, who had a season of a mixed bag.

Scoring 21 times and finishing as the most prolific in the league behind only Lionel Messi is no mean feat, but El Pistolero was desperately lacking in consistency and underwhelmed for a majority of the second half of the season.

Unless he could somehow rediscover his shooting boots again, the onus will largely be on Cavani to deliver. He fired a blank in 2016 as Uruguay bowed out in the group stages, but went some way in redeeming himself by playing a crucial role in the World Cup last year, which includes delivering a mortal blow to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the last 16.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Argentina Football Colombia Football Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
