Copa America 2021: 5 biggest stars left out of Brazil's squad

Brazil has always been a treasure trove of mesmerizing footballing talent. Some of the greatest footballers of all time are from Brazil and the country has for long been one of the powerhouses of the beautiful game.

Even today, Brazil has a plethora of footballing talent. Brazilian internationals ply their trade in various top footballing leagues all across the globe. Some of the most recognizable names in world football are from Brazil.

A few big names are absent from Brazil's squad for the 2021 Copa America

Tite, the head coach of the Brazilian international team, recently announced the Brazilian squad for the upcoming Copa America. Brazil are among the favourites to win the continental tournament and have some exciting stars at their disposal.

However, some big names are missing from the list. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest stars left out of Brazil's squad.

#5 David Luiz (Arsenal)

Arsenal defender David Luiz has been a regular feature in Brazil's international team for years. But the 34-year-old has been left out of the 24-man squad announced by Tite.

However, this is not the first time that Luiz has not been chosen for a Copa America. In 2016, he was among the experienced players who were left out of the Brazil squad for the Copa America Centenario.

David Luiz has had a rather underwhelming final season with Arsenal. He only started 17 Premier League matches this term and picked up a hamstring injury in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Newcastle on May 2nd.

Luiz is yet to return and it is understandable that Tite doesn't want to take a chance with a player who is well into his 30s and is recovering from an injury.

#4 Alex Telles (Manchester United)

Alex Telles' arrival at Manchester United spurred Luke Shaw on to become one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. The 28-year-old former Porto man has added much-needed squad depth but has not had a very impressive season.

Telles started just eight matches in the Premier League this term. He still provided a couple of assists. If he was afforded more game time and was deployed on a consistent basis, the Brazilian would have delivered as we have seen several glimpses of his quality.

However, it was not to be and Telles has been left out of Brazil's squad for the Copa America. Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi and Juventus' Alex Sandro have been picked as the left-backs for the tournament.

Luke Shaw: "A lot of the improvement is, of course, down to me. It's always good to have that competition to push you, I think I pushed myself before Alex [Telles] got here. I knew where I wanted to get to and I wanted to prove people wrong." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) May 24, 2021

