Copa America 2021: Lionel Messi overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo in free-kick goals after dazzling against Ecuador

The sight of Lionel Messi having the ball strapped to his feet and marauding forward is a sight one can never get enough of. The Argentina captain is usually unplayable when he wants to, and he was in that mood against Ecuador on Saturday evening.

Messi was involved in all of Argentina’s goals as La Albiceleste recorded an emphatic 3-0 win over Ecuador to advance to the semi-final of the 2021 Copa America.

He assisted Rodrigo De Paul and Lautaro Martinez before completing the rout with a well-taken free-kick in the dying embers of the game.

¡DE LA MANO DEL 🔟!



🇦🇷 @Argentina derrotó a 🇪🇨 @LaTri con un sensacional Messi y se convirtió en el último semifinalista de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 2021 🏆



🗒️ ESP https://t.co/UYfyD6cr5q

🗒️ PT https://t.co/EaJbzq0zCy#VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/Jv7f58GU08 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 4, 2021

Lionel Messi has now scored 58 direct free-kick goals

Messi has clearly been the best player at Copa America 2021, having scored four goals and provided as many assists.

Nowadays, it appears anything the Barcelona star does becomes a record. His goal against Ecuador saw him over eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the 'direct free-kick goal's category.

Messi and Ronaldo were both on 57 direct free-kick goals earlier, but the former has now moved his tally to 58. The Barcelona star is a rare talent, and we may never see anyone as good as he is.

He is not just a goal scorer but a playmaker and a conductor as well. And now, it would not be far-fetched to call him a free-kick expert as well.

Messi holds the key to Argentina ending their trophy drought

Argentina haven’t won any major trophy in the last 28 years, and that appears to be a burden on Messi’s shoulders as he gradually approaches the twilight of his career.

However, the 34-year-old holds the key to ending his country’s trophy drought. He has been unplayable in the tournament and should he continue his imperious form, there could be no stopping Argentina at Copa America 2021.

"Leo's game, I honestly don't know if he's going to get tired of being praised every day," Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said at the post-game media conference, as quoted by beIN Sports. "The best thing that can happen for us football lovers is that the stars play until any age they can, and we enjoy it. Messi is enjoyed even by opponents when they play against him. We are talking about the best player of all time. It is difficult for a player to be at his level.”

Indeed, Messi, even at 34, is probably still the best player in the world, and Argentina will need his magic wand if they’re going to win Copa America 2021. Fortunately, he very much appears to be in the mood, too.

