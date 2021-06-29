Copa America 2021: Neymar’s importance emphasised as Brazil struggle against Ecuador without PSG star

Brazil have been dominant so far in 2021 Copa America, but the Selecao weren’t at their best against Ecuador on Sunday.

Having already booked a place in the knockout round before this game, Tite decided to give some of his regular stars a deserved rest. Thiago Silva, Neymar, Alex Sandro, Fred and Gabriel Jesus were all left out of Brazil's starting line-up against Ecuador.

It wasn’t a popular decision, but it was necessary to keep the team fresh for their next assignment. Ecuador, though, named a full-strength team, and that reflected in how the game panned out.

Gustavo Alfaro’s side held their own against the defending champions, with Angel Mena’s second-half strike cancelling out Eder Militao’s early opener to earn Ecuador a 1-1 draw.

Brazil struggle without Neymar

Brazil were without several first-team players, but almost everyone left on the bench had a like-for-like replacement featuring against Ecuador. The only one who was irreplaceable was Neymar. The PSG forward has been the star of Tite’s side in the tournament, contributing with goals and assists galore.

Although the Selecao had already qualified from their group, Neymar's absence from Sunda’s match was acutely felt. Neymar is a player who likes to take the initiative and, as such, the team ticks when Neymar gets going.

The Brazil national team is clearly built around Neymar, and the player seldom disappoints when he plays for his country. He orchestrates their play, and his unreal quality means he has a penchant of making things happen.

A return of 68 goals in 108 appearances is very impressive by all measures. Neymar’s importance was further emphasised by the struggles of his teammates in his absence against Ecuador.

Neymar for Brazil at home (Including Olympics):



🏟 43 Games

⚽️ 27 Goals

🅰️ 23 Assists



✅ 34 Wins

⚠️ 09 Draws

❌ 00 Losses



🏆 Confederations Cup

🥇 Summer Olympics



Undefeated. pic.twitter.com/1LzhrWuGBf — 𝗡𝗲𝘆𝗺𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 (@Neymoleque) June 28, 2021

Brazil set up Chile clash in Copa quarter-final

Tite’s side have advanced to the quarter-final of the Copa America after topping Group B. They will now face Chile for a place in the last-4.

It’s a tough fixture, considering the fact that Chile have been a football powerhouse in South America over the last few years.

However, La Roja struggled to qualify from Group A and only finished fourth after winning just one of their four matches. That makes Brazil the overwhelming favourites in this quarter-final encounter.

The Selecao are clearly the team to beat at Copa America 2021, and the only team that could really trouble them is Argentina. However, this is football, and surprises are always not far off.

If the results from Euro 2020 are anything to go by, Chile cannot be counted out just yet. They have some decent players in their ranks, and if they can show the required character and spirit, an upset could well be on the cards.

Unfortunately, for Chile, though, the in-form Neymar will be returning to Brazil’s starting line-up, and with him comes the best version of the Selecao.

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Bhargav