Copa America 2021: Top 5 midfielders to watch out for

Copa America 2021 will be held in Brazil this year. After previous co-hosts Colombia and Argentina pulled out, the CONMEBOL had to scramble at the last minute to search for a host country for Copa America 2021.

With the venue being confirmed, our focus can now shift to football. South America has always been host to some extremely talented forwards. In this year's edition of Copa America as well, players like Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez will have the spotlight firmly on them.

While some of the midfielders set to take part in the Copa America 2021 might not be the most glamorous of names, they could certainly have a big say in the tournament.

Without further ado, let us take a look at:

Top 5 midfielders to watch out for in Copa America 2021:

#5 Rodrigo Bentancur - Uruguay

Brazil v Uruguay - International Friendly

A key member of the Uruguay squad, Rodrigo Bentancur, along with fellow midfielders Lucas Torreira and Fede Valverde, add bite and quality to La Celeste in the middle of the park.

The Juventus midfielder might not have had the best of seasons for his club, but there is no doubting his quality. Strong in winning balls back and extremely capable on the ball, Rodrigo Bentancur will be key to Oscar Tabarez's plan for Uruguay in Copa America 2021.

Uruguay's midfield is extremely dogged and difficult to get past. Bentancur will have an important role to play as a deep lying midfielder for his country this summer.

#4 Rodrigo de Paul - Argentina

Peru v Argentina - South American Qualifiers for Qatar 2022

One of the best midfielders in Serie A at the moment, Rodrigo de Paul has had a stunning season for Udinese. Strong on the ball and capable of unlocking defenses with intelligent passing, De Paul was the talisman for a struggling Udinese side in 2020/21 scoring 9 goals and assisting 9 more.

While Argentina have always been blessed with talented forwards and wingers like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria and others, they have not had a truly world class midfield conductor since the days of Fernando Redondo.

De Paul is not afraid to take on players and play brave passes. At 27, the Argentine midfielder is at the peak of his game and could be one of the star performers at Copa America 2021.

