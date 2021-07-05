Copa America: Argentina's supporting cast finally rising to the occasion as Albiceleste reach semi-final

Argentina have been more than impressive in the 2021 Copa America. Not only have they dominated every game, but they also look like a real team – real challengers.

La Albiceleste easily came out on top in Group A and haven’t looked back since. On Sunday, they routed Ecuador in the quarter-finals of the competition to advance to the next stage.

Lionel Scolani’s side hasn’t always been this lethal but their performances so far have been outstanding. Argentina look more stable, determined and hungry for success.

Brazil may be the favorites to win the tournament but the Selecao should be having nightmares about Argentina’s current form.

Argentina reach Copa America semis

Last year, the Albiceleste exited the Copa America in the semi-finals. Now they’ve reached that stage again, but the difference is that they look more solid than ever.

Sunday’s win over Ecuador was a completely one-sided affair. Lionel Messi unsurprisingly dazzled with his magical touch and was at the center of every move.

The Barcelona star ended up being involved in each of the three goals that his team scored. The 34-year-old set up Rodrigo De Paul for Argentina’s opening goal, before assisting Lautaro Martinez to double their lead.

Messi then put the cherry on the cake when he curled in a wonderful free-kick to complete a commanding 3-0 win as Argentina sealed a place in the semi-final.

Messi finally getting the support he deserves

Once upon a time, the Argentina national team was all about Messi. Make no mistake, the Barcelona captain is still the most influential player in the team, as evidenced by his display against Ecuador.

However, it seems he is now getting the support he needs. There was a time where he had to assume the role of scoring, assisting and winning matches on his own.

These days, though, the supporting cast is doing their jobs as well. When Messi drops deep to conduct play and create chances, the supporting cast also does theirs by converting.

"Whoever believes that you can win every game 3-0 easily is wrong especially in this Copa America, which has conditions that are very different," Scolani said, as quoted by beIN Sports.

"I don't know if it's the best moment for the team. It is an instance that we like, it is decisive and we will try to move forward with the utmost humility and work."

Finally, Argentina seems to be making use of Messi’s talent. He makes everyone around him better and, should the supporting cast keep doing their bit, this team will definitely go places.

