Copenhagen vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2025

Copenhagen will invite Chelsea to Parken in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League round of 16 on Thursday. The visitors had a 100% record in the league phase of the competition and finished at the top of the standings. Løverne booked their place in the round of 16 after defeating Heidenheim 4-3 on aggregate in the knockout phase playoffs.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions. They played AaB in the Danish Superliga last week and were held to a goalless draw. While they kept their second consecutive clean sheet, they failed to score for the first time in a competitive match this year.

The Blues returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats last week with a 4-0 home triumph over Southampton in the Premier League. Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Levi Colwill scored in the first half while Marc Cucurella added the fourth goal after the break.

Copenhagen vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths four times thus far, and all meetings have taken place in UEFA competitions. The visitors have an unbeaten record in these games, recording two wins and keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors are winless in their five away games in 2025, suffering four consecutive losses. They have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.

Copenhagen have registered one win in their last four home games in the Conference League. They have conceded two goals apiece in three games during that period.

Chelsea have lost their last four away games, conceding 10 goals.

The visitors had the best goalscoring record in the league phase of the Conference League, scoring 26 goals, 18 more than Løverne.

Copenhagen vs Chelsea Prediction

Løverne saw their winning streak end after three games last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won just two of their 17 meetings against English teams, with both registered against Manchester United in the Champions League. They have lost two of their last 10 home games across all competitions, with both defeats registered in the Conference League.

The Blues have seen conclusive results in their last six games, suffering four defeats. They are winless in their last seven away games, suffering five losses. Nonetheless, they have a 100% record in the Conference League and have scored nine goals in three away games.

Trevoh Chalobah is in contention to start from the bench while the game comes too soon for Benoit Badiashile. Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, and Marc Guiu remain long-term absentees for Enzo Maresca.

The visitors have an impressive record in the Conference League and have an unbeaten record against Copenhagen in four games. They should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Copenhagen 1-3 Chelsea

Copenhagen vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

