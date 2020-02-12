Corentin Tolisso expected to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season

According to Christian Falk, Corentin Tolisso is expected to depart the club at the end of the season, as Bayern Munich look to cash in on the Frenchman to aid future incomings. The World Cup winner, who joined the club in the summer of 2017, has fallen down the pecking order this season after a series of injuries and looks certain to leave the club at the end of the season.

Despite making a promising start to his career in Germany, Tolisso struggled to produce the goods consistently and fell down the pecking order after the arrival of Leon Goretzka. The 25-year-old has featured just 10 times in the Bundesliga this season, as he struggled to nail down a starting spot under Hansi Flick.

Having arrived from Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 for a fee believed to be in the region of €41.5 million, which was the club's record transfer fee at the time, Tolisso's box to box ability coupled with his keen eye for goal made him a valuable asset for the Bavarian giants, who viewed the midfielder as the present and the future of the club at the time.

The situation, however, is believed to have changed in recent months as the Frenchman has not been able to stay fit or produce the goods consistently.

Bayern are looking to spend the big bucks in the summer and Tolisso's departure is expected to free up funds for potential new signings, as the likes of Kai Havertz, Dayot Upamecano, Timo Werner and Leroy Sane have been linked with big-money moves to the reigning Bundesliga champions.