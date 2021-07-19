Costa Rica vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

The CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 is back in action with another round of group matches this week as Costa Rica take on Jamaica on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive so far and will want to win this game.

Costa Rica have won both their matches in the Gold Cup and are in excellent form at the moment. The Costa Ricans edged Suriname to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to step up in this game.

Jamaica have also maintained a spotless record in the Gold Cup but will face a stern test against Costa Rica. The Caribbean outfit defeated Guadeloupe last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

Costa Rica have an impressive record against Jamaica and have won 13 games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Jamaica have managed only four victories against Costa Rica and will need to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-0 victory for Costa Rica. Jamaica were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Costa Rica form guide in the Gold Cup: W-W

Jamaica form guide in the Gold Cup: W-W

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Team News

Costa Rica have a strong squad

Costa Rica

Joel Campbell has been impressive for Costa Rica over the years and will lead the line for his side in this match. Francisco Calvo was sent off against Suriname and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Francisco Calvo

Jamaica need to win this game

Jamaica

Bobby Reid has recovered from the coronavirus but might not be able to feature in this match. Cory Burke has been sensational for Jamaica and will want to make his mark on this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bobby Reid

Suspended: None

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leonel Moreira; Keysher Fuller, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Kendall Waston, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, David Guzman; Bryan Ruiz, Allan Cruz, Joel Campbell; Ariel Lassiter

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Liam Moore, Michael Hector, Damion Lowe; Devon Williams, Blair Turgott, Lamar Walker, Shamar Nicholson; Andre Gray, Cory Burke

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Prediction

Costa Rica have some impressive names in their ranks and have plenty of experience at the Gold Cup. The Central American outfit did face a few problems against Suriname and will want to bounce back in this game.

Jamaica, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations in Group C and will look to pull off an upset this weekend. Costa Rica are the better team, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-1 Jamaica

