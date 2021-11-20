“Could set us back another 3-4 years” – Manchester United fans demand Red Devils to steer clear of Brendan Rodgers after Chelsea thrash Leicester

Within days of reports linking Leicester City's manager to Manchester United, Brendan Rodgers saw his side slump to a 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring with a towering header from a corner. N'Golo Kante then sent the traveling Londoners into raptures after just 30 minutes with a silky solo run. Christian Pulisic finished off the goalscoring in the second half.

Manchester United officials had reportedly set their eyes on Rodgers to potentially succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if the club’s poor run of form continues. However, the slump against Chelsea should see the former Liverpool manager fall down the pecking order.

Rodgers has led the Midlands club from a Champions League spot to hovering a mere six points above the relegation places. They have failed to win a game in their last three games.

These games featured a defeat to Arsenal and shared points at Elland Road against Leeds United. After Chelsea's defeat, Leicester will be winless for a whole month of Premier League action before their next match. They host Watford at the King Power next Sunday.

Rodger’s last win in the Premier League came against Brentford, just days after his emphatic 4-2 victory over Manchester United.

Rodgers is believed to be a suitable replacement at Manchester United. But fans have made it clear that his poor form with Leicester City should be taken into consideration. After the Foxes' defeat against Chelsea, here is what some fans had to say:

Author Sakwah Ongoma @CSakwah It is more heartbreaking that there are Manchester United fans entertaining the idea of hiring Brendan Rodgers to manage United. It is more heartbreaking that there are Manchester United fans entertaining the idea of hiring Brendan Rodgers to manage United.

#MUFC #LCFC #LEICHE Brendan Rodgers is not auditioning well for the Manchester United job he's supposedly already got. Brendan Rodgers is not auditioning well for the Manchester United job he's supposedly already got.#MUFC #LCFC #LEICHE

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Replacing Solskjaer with Brendan Rodgers would be such a terrible decision which could set us back another 3-4 years.



Decent manager at best but definitely NOT what Manchester United need. Replacing Solskjaer with Brendan Rodgers would be such a terrible decision which could set us back another 3-4 years.Decent manager at best but definitely NOT what Manchester United need.

mxyxnk @mxyxnkkk Brendan Rodgers is NOT that guy @ManUtd Brendan Rodgers is NOT that guy @ManUtd

Philip doyle @Phildoyle5plus #LeicesterChelsea tactical and coaching masterclass from Brendan Rodgers in that first half. Not a single shot and awful without the ball…an upgrade for @ManUtd ? I don’t think so #LeicesterChelsea tactical and coaching masterclass from Brendan Rodgers in that first half. Not a single shot and awful without the ball…an upgrade for @ManUtd? I don’t think so

I think Manchester United can beat Chelsea: Paul Scholes

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United are currently enduring shambolic form. Meanwhile, Chelsea maintain a strong lead at the top of the table. But the Red Devils legend Paul Scholes is adamant that his former club will see off the Blues' threat. He said:

"I think they can go and beat teams like Chelsea."

The former star made note of this after United picked up a beating from Manchester City. He may change his mind after Chelsea's recent win at Kings Power Stadium. It doesn't help either that Manchester United received a shock beating at the hands of Watford today as well.

