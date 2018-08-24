Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cousin of Man City owner fails with £2 billion takeover of Premier League rivals

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.39K   //    24 Aug 2018, 10:58 IST

Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan
Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan

What’s the story?

According to a story published by DailyMail, Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheik Mansour, failed with a record £2 billion proposal to takeover Liverpool.

The background

Liverpool are owned by American sports investment company Fenway Sports Group who also own Boston Red Sox. The Reds were in a financial crunch when FSG took over and under the American owners, Liverpool have turned things around and are now debt free and also the eighth richest club in the world.

The heart of the matter

Sheik Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan, an Emirati member of the family who governs Abu Dhabi, approached the owners of Liverpool in late 2017 and early 2018 to discuss what would have been the most expensive takeover in the history of football.

The report also says that Midhat Kidwai, the managing director of Sheik Khaled's conglomerate of companies, met with Tom Werner, the chairman of Liverpool in New York.

The potential buyout would have been a joint venture between Sheik Khaled and a minority stake Chinese partner.

Although the Kidwai met with Werner, the agreement didn’t reach a stage where Liverpool’s major shareholders had to meet with the Abu Dhabi investors.

Reactions

Liverpool’s owners have been clear in their stance that the club is not for sale. A Liverpool club spokesperson said:

“FSG have been clear and consistent in their stance that the club is not for sale. What the ownership have said – again clearly and consistently – is that ‘under the right terms and conditions we would consider taking on a minority investor, if such a partnership was to further our commercial interests in specific marketplaces and in line with the continued development and growth of the club and the team.’”

In August 2016, the club also dismissed rumours that a Chinese investment company was keen on taking over the club for over £1 billion.

What’s next

It is clear that Liverpool is not for sale, but they are open to minority investors. FSG have invested heavily into the Liverpool first team this summer and will be hoping to see Jurgen Klopp win the club’s first silverware since 2012.

If the Reds can achieve success under Klopp, then any potential takeover in the future will cost significantly more.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp
Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
Premier League Recap: Day 6
RELATED STORY
3 favourites to win the 2018-19 Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 5 Tips and tricks to score more...
RELATED STORY
5 richest Premier League club owners
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 5 of the biggest winners of the 2017/18...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018: 3 most impressive teams from gameweek 1
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut seasons in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
 5 Prolific goal scorers of the 2017-18 Premier League...
RELATED STORY
FPL 2018/19: Captain Choices for Gameweek 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Tomorrow HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us