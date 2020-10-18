Coventry City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

This week will see the return of UEFA Champions League action, but EFL Championship matches are also on the card, with Coventry City set to host Swansea City on Tuesday.

Coventry City are looking to avoid losing consecutive home league games for the first time since March 2017, when they lost three in a row, while Swansea City are aiming to win their fourth consecutive away league match. If they do so, it will be the first time they have achieved four away wins in a row since November 2010.

Coventry City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Coventry were promoted after winning the League One title last season, but life in the Championship hasn’t been easy for them. They’ve lost three of their opening five fixtures and have only recorded a single victory during the current campaign. This past weekend saw them defeated 2-0 by Brentford.

Swansea, on the other hand, currently sit in fourth place in the league table. They’ve picked up impressive wins over Preston, Wycombe and Millwall this season, but were brought down to earth with a bump on Friday by Huddersfield, losing 1-2 at the Liberty Stadium.

Historically, it might come as somewhat of a surprise that Coventry have a historical edge over the Swans. In 30 meetings, they’ve won 13 matches and only lost nine. However, it’s worth noting that the Sky Blues haven’t won a league meeting between the two since October 24, 1981 – almost 39 years to the day of this upcoming game.

Coventry City form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Swansea City form guide: W-D-W-W-L

🗣: "We’re capable of causing teams problems, but that’s that level of belief that we’ve got to get to and we’ll get there, it’s just tough when you’re playing top sides." #PUSB



➡️ https://t.co/yZYUbl6Tl8 pic.twitter.com/9obJgTnduN — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) October 17, 2020

Coventry City vs Swansea City Team News

Coventry will be without midfielder Gustavo Hamer, who remains under suspension following his straight red card against Bournemouth on October 5. Jodi Jones, Wes Jobello and Julien Dacosta remain sidelined with injuries, while Fankaty Dabo is also doubtful. Skipper Liam Kelly should be ready to return, though, but striker Tyler Walker is officially out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Injured: Jodi Jones, Wes Jobello, Julien Dacosta

Doubtful: Fankaty Dabo

Suspended: Gustavo Hamer

Unavailable: Tyler Walker

Swansea fans will be highly-disappointed to learn that Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White has been ruled out for up to three months with a broken foot, obviously keeping him out of this game. Elsewhere, midfielder George Byers is a doubt due to a groin strain.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: George Byers

Suspended: None

Absolutely gutted to be out after a good start to the season but I will be back stronger and ready to compete 🔋#YJB https://t.co/0cpGjSMiEX — Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) October 17, 2020

Coventry City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Coventry City predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marko Marosi, Leo Ostigard, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam, Josh Pask, Ben Sheaf, Liam Kelly, Ryan Giles, Callum O’Hare, Jordan Shipley, Matt Godden

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven Benda, Ben Cabango, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jake Bidwell, Matt Grimes, Korey Smith, Connor Roberts, Kasey Palmer, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

Coventry City vs Swansea City Prediction

This could be another tricky game for Coventry. They look likely to be without arguably their best player in Fankaty Dabo, and they’re up against a Swansea team who have been in pretty strong form thus far in 2020-21.

Mark Robins’ side have enough talent in their ranks to spring a bit of a surprise here, with Callum O’Hare and Jordan Shipley providing creativity, but overall the Swans look a little too strong in the attacking department for the Sky Blues to handle.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-3 Swansea City