Cremonese vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Cremonese will entertain league leaders Napoli at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Serie A action on Sunday.

The home team have struggled in their return to the Italian top flight and are winless after eight games. Having played three draws and losing the remaining five games, they have three points to their name and are in 19th place in the league table.

The visitors, on the other hand, have enjoyed an undefeated start to their league campaign, with six wins from eight games, they are at the top of the standings. They have as many points as second-placed Atalanta and third-placed AC Milan (20 apiece) but lead on goal difference.

Cremonese played out a 1-1 draw against fellow promoted side Lecce in their previous outing while Napoli made quick work of Torino with a 3-1 home win. They continued their rich form in the UEFA Champions League with a 6-1 away win at Ajax on Tuesday.

Cremonese vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 29 times across all competitions and this will be the first Serie A meeting between them in the 21st century. They last met in 1999 with Napoli recording a 2-1 win.

As expected, the visitors have been the better side in these fixtures with 14 wins. The hosts have five wins while 10 games have ended in draws.

Napoli are on a seven-game undefeated streak against the home team, though the last two games at Sunday's venue have ended in 1-1 draws.

Napoli have won 10 of their last 12 matches in the Serie A while Cremonese are winless in their last eight.

Napoli have scored at least 2 goals in 8 of their last 10 away matches in the competition and have the joint-best attacking record in Serie A (18 goals scored).

Only 20th-placed Sampdoria have conceded more goals (17) and scored fewer goals (5) than Cremonese in Serie A (6;15).

Cremonese vs Napoli Prediction

The home team are winless after eight games in Serie A and given the form of the visitors, a win for them seems unlikely here. I Partenopei have played very well in their recent fixtures and look like a force to be reckoned with in the Italian top-flight this term.

They are undefeated across all competitions this season and head into this game on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions. With that in mind, an easy win seems to be on the cards for the visitors.

Prediction: Cremonese 0-3 Napoli.

Cremonese vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score anytime - Yes

