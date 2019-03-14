Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the history of football says agent Jorge Mendes

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes says that the Portuguese star is the best player ever to grace the beautiful game of football.

In case you didn't know..

Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo with an objective to win the Champions League for the first time since 1996. Juventus had suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

The burden was on the shoulders of Cristiano Ronaldo to send Juventus through to the quarterfinals of the most coveted competition in Europan football, and the Portuguese didn't disappoint. The forward scored three outstanding goals in what was the best performance of the 34-year-old for Juventus so far.

After scoring the hattrick on Tuesday, the Portuguese superstar has racked up 27 goals in 36 matches for the Italian giants

The heart of the matter

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport(via AS), Mendes said:

Cristiano is the best player in the history of football and he demonstrated that on Tuesday; he is from another planet.

The super agent also made a bold claim that Real Madrid would not have won much with the services of the forward:

He made the difference when he was in England, writing history at Manchester United, and he is the greatest Real Madrid player in history. Without him, Los Blancos wouldn’t have won as much as they did: the star of the four Champions League triumphs was Cristiano.

Mendes believes that Ronaldo will make a vital difference for Juventus in the Champions League:

I have absolutely no doubt. He will be the difference-maker [in the Champions League] and write his name into the history books at Juventus.

What's next?

After a successful outing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Juventus turn their attention to the Serie A when they face Genoa on February 17. Ronaldo will look to continue his impressive form when Bianconeri travel to Stadio Luigi Ferraris, the home of Genoa.

The draw for the quarterfinals of the Champion League is set to take place on Friday. It will be exciting to see which cub the Old Lady will face in the quarterfinals that are set to take place next month.

