Cristiano Ronaldo had 2 definite offers from other teams but no one close to him wants to confirm European clause: Fabrizio Romano 

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly had two offers from other clubs before he joined Al-Nassar FC in January.

The iconic Portuguese forward has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr, worth a reported £173 million per year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the two other clubs interested in also signing Ronaldo, 37, were Al-Nassr's rivals Al-Hilal and MLS side Sporting Kansas City.

Romano was not made aware of any European offers after the Portuguese forward left Manchester United by mutually agreeing to terminate his contract in November.

Moreover, nobody close to Cristiano Ronaldo is confirming a clause in his contract about potentially departing Al-Nassr on loan for a European side or Newcastle United.

He stated (via CaughtOffside):

“I’m aware of Sporting Kansas City, Al Hilal and Al Nassr proposals, but of course if he said that I guess there was something else! No one close to Ronaldo wants to confirm the clause for European clubs or Newcastle, so at the moment there’s no confirmation.”

Reports had claimed that there was a clause in Ronaldo's contract which would allow him to join Newcastle if the Magpies manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Premier League giants are owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

However, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe quashed rumors of a potential clause just hours after Cristiano Ronaldo's welcome ceremony in Riyadh:

"We wish Cristiano all the best in his new venture but there's no truth in that from our perspective."

A press conference was held to unveil Ronaldo on Tuesday (January 3) and he touched on interest from other potential suitors, saying he had given his word to Al-Nassr.

He said:

"It's a great opportunity to change the mentality of the new generation. I had many opportunities in Europe, Brazil, Australia and the US, but I chose this club to develop football in this part of the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo's super agent Jorge Mendes was not involved in negotiations with Al-Nassr

Mendes (left) was not part of Ronaldo's negotiations with Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo's big money moves throughout his career have been thanks in part to the work of his agent Mendes.

The Portuguese super agent was instrumental in his transfers to Real Madrid from United for £80 million in 2009, and Madrid to Juventus in 2017 for £105 million.

He was also vital in securing Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford in 2021.

However, Mendes played no part in the Portuguese forward's move to Al-Nassr.

According to Portuguese news outlet Publico, Mendes objected to Ronaldo giving an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan in November.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shocked the footballing world by claiming to have been betrayed by Manchester United and stating his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Mendes reportedly knew afterwards that any hopes of finding the star another top club in Europe had vanished due to the polarizing interview.

