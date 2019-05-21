Cristiano Ronaldo and Allegri could reunite at top European club, Barcelona and Juventus top target rejects Premier League move and more Serie A news: 21 May 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo and Max Allegri could reunite at PSG

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Mauro Icardi never wanted Juventus move

The Argentine striker has been subjected to numerous speculations due to his on and off-field issues.

Several top European clubs, including Juventus, are said to be interested in signing Mauro Icardi.

But Icardi's agent and wife Wanda Nara has revealed that the Inter star never wanted to join the Old Lady.

"Mauro's post? He is tired and because it was ugly the fact that they were putting words as if they were his, but he never said them: Mauro hasn't spoken since he was removed as captain, it's not right that a first page should come out because he doesn't he never said he wanted Juve and that's not what he thinks."

Matthijs de Ligt not keen on Premier League move, Barcelona and Juventus still in race

The 19-year-old has garnered worldwide attention following his impressive displays with Ajax in the recently concluded season. Matthijs de Ligt helped Ajax to win the domestic double and was also instrumental in the Dutch giants' Champions League campaign; Ajax were knocked out by Tottenham in the semi-finals of the continental competition.

Several European superpowers such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus are said to be keen on his services. However, a recent report states that the Dutch defender is not interested in moving to a Premier League club and prefers joining Barcelona.

Barcelona have been chasing the Ajax sensation relentlessly after the Catalans secured the services of De Ligt's team-mate Frenkie de Jong. They remain the favourites in the transfer saga but Juventus are also in the race to land the teenager.

De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has an excellent relationship with the Old Lady and might prefer selling his client to the Serie A champions over Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Allegri set to work together at PSG

Massimiliano Allegri will officially part ways with Juventus at the end of the season after spending five years at the club. He might have come under criticism this season, owing to Juventus' poor run in the Champions League, but he is still regarded as one of Europe's best managers.

Several top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Chelsea have all been touted as the possible destination for the departing Italian manager. However, Paris Saint-Germain could be his most likely destination as the French club have reportedly shown the most interest for the 51-year-old.

The report states that PSG are not satisfied with Thomas Tuchel's work and could replace the manager shortly. The club are starving for Champions League glory, and two-time Champions League finalist Allegri could be the answer for their ambition.

Allegri will not be the only person who will join the French champions from Juventus as PSG also want to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Parc des Princes. PSG reportedly will sell Neymar to Real Madrid to fund the move for the 34-year-old.