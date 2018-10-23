Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Goalscoring comparison

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

Ronaldo and Messi are the two deadly strikers who can change the momentum of any game, and they are the best two players in this generation. They are known for bashing goals, and their presence in the team always gives a sign of confidence and superiority to the team.

The war on who is the best between the two is probably the hardest decision to make, but their performance on the field can tell otherwise. The two strikers had played in the same league that is LaLiga for nine years until Ronaldo made a move to Juventus at a staggering transfer fee of €112 million this summer with a four years contract.

Let's look at how Ronaldo and Messi fare at the number of goals scored.

INTERNATIONAL GOALS

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Ronaldo captained the Portugal team that won the Euro 2016 defeating France in a thrilling 120 minutes matches, in which Eder scored the winning goal for Portugal in the 109th minute. He made his debut for the Senior National team at an early age of 18 years having represented them in various youth levels. He is currently their top scorer with 85 goals and the most capped players with 154 caps in all competition.

2.Lionel Messi

Messi during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Messi, who is Argentina all-time leading scorer with 65 goals from his 128 games in all competitions, made his debut for the Senior team at an early age of 18 years in August 2005.

Messi also captained the Argentine team since 2011, he led them to three consecutive competitive finals: the 2014 World Cup, 2015 and 2016 Copa America but failed to take the trophy in all three competition. He also announced his International retirement in 2016 due to the constant failures, but reversed his decision and led Argentina into the 2018 World Cup qualification.

