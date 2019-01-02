Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus ace beats Lionel Messi to become most accurate player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Juventus v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has capped off the year by beating Barcelona ace Lionel Messi to become the most accurate player in front of goal in the top five leagues of Europe.

In case you didn't know...

The end of the year saw Messi take home the tag of Europe's top goalscorer with 51 goals in all competitions.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, finished only two goals behind, finding the net 49 times in 2018 and missing the chance to score his 50th goal for the eighth year in a row.

The 🐐's continue to lead world football

The Portuguese had recently challenged his decade-long rival Messi to join him in Italy saying (via Goal), "I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more."

"For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge."

Messi promptly replied last week, saying (via Marca), "Accepting Ronaldo's challenge to join Italian football? I don't need any change."

"I'm at the best team in the world. My challenges are renewed year after year. I do not need to change teams or leagues to set new goals. I am at home and I do not need to change."

The heart of the matter

Despite not finishing the year as the top-scorer, the Juventus star has beaten Messi to become the most accurate player in front of goal in Europe's top five leagues. The former Real Madrid star boasts of 2.7 accurate shots per game to top the charts.

According to Fox Sports Asia, Barcelona's Messi is in second place with 2.4 accurate shots per game. The list is completed by Paris Saint-Germain starlet Kylian Mbappe with 2 accurate shots and Manchester United star Paul Pogba with 1.8.

Most accurate shots per game across Europe's top 5 leagues:



Cristiano Ronaldo (2.7)

Lionel Messi (2.4)

Kylian Mbappè (2)

Paul Pogba (1.8)



Pogba is averaging more shots on target per game than any other Premier League player.

Ronaldo is currently the top goal-scorer in the Serie A, having netted 14 goals so far this season. The numbers are only set to go up as the fight for the Golden Boot continues.

What's next?

Juventus are next set to face Bologna in a Coppa Italia game on January 13.

