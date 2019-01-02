×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo news: Juventus ace beats Lionel Messi to become most accurate player in Europe’s Top 5 leagues 

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
53   //    02 Jan 2019, 18:12 IST

Juventus v UC Sampdoria - Serie A
Juventus v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has capped off the year by beating Barcelona ace Lionel Messi to become the most accurate player in front of goal in the top five leagues of Europe.

In case you didn't know...

The end of the year saw Messi take home the tag of Europe's top goalscorer with 51 goals in all competitions.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, finished only two goals behind, finding the net 49 times in 2018 and missing the chance to score his 50th goal for the eighth year in a row.

The Portuguese had recently challenged his decade-long rival Messi to join him in Italy saying (via Goal), "I played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, in the national team, while he is still in Spain. Maybe he needs me more."

"For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. I would like him to come to Italy one day. Like me, accept the challenge."

Messi promptly replied last week, saying (via Marca), "Accepting Ronaldo's challenge to join Italian football? I don't need any change."

"I'm at the best team in the world. My challenges are renewed year after year. I do not need to change teams or leagues to set new goals. I am at home and I do not need to change."

The heart of the matter

Despite not finishing the year as the top-scorer, the Juventus star has beaten Messi to become the most accurate player in front of goal in Europe's top five leagues. The former Real Madrid star boasts of 2.7 accurate shots per game to top the charts.

Advertisement

According to Fox Sports Asia, Barcelona's Messi is in second place with 2.4 accurate shots per game. The list is completed by Paris Saint-Germain starlet Kylian Mbappe with 2 accurate shots and Manchester United star Paul Pogba with 1.8.


Ronaldo is currently the top goal-scorer in the Serie A, having netted 14 goals so far this season. The numbers are only set to go up as the fight for the Golden Boot continues.

What's next?

Juventus are next set to face Bologna in a Coppa Italia game on January 13.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
8 records Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have broken...
RELATED STORY
5 records Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to break at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: Did Cristiano Ronaldo make a mistake by...
RELATED STORY
4 things which could happen if Lionel Messi joins...
RELATED STORY
10 Amazing records Cristiano Ronaldo set in 2018
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sets new league goalscoring record
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi to Ballon d'Or record
RELATED STORY
5 Records Ronaldo has already set while at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks 30-year-old record; propels...
RELATED STORY
4 Records Ronaldo has set at Juventus!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 20
19 Jan ROM TOR 07:30 PM Roma vs Torino
19 Jan UDI PAR 10:30 PM Udinese vs Parma
20 Jan INT SAS 01:00 AM Internazionale vs Sassuolo
20 Jan FRO ATA 05:00 PM Frosinone vs Atalanta
20 Jan SPA BOL 07:30 PM SPAL vs Bologna
20 Jan FIO SAM 07:30 PM Fiorentina vs Sampdoria
20 Jan CAG EMP 10:30 PM Cagliari vs Empoli
21 Jan NAP LAZ 01:00 AM Napoli vs Lazio
21 Jan JUV CHI 11:30 PM Juventus vs Chievo
22 Jan GEN MIL 01:30 AM Genoa vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us