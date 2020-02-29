Cristiano Ronaldo claims he wants to keep on playing after amassing 1000 senior appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he has no plans of slowing down, as he looks to compete on all fronts this season with Juventus and lead the line for Portugal in the European Championships later this year, a tournament his side will enter as defending champions after their heroics in 2016.

By featuring in the Bianconeri's 2-1 victory against SPAL last weekend, a game in which he also got his name on the scoresheet, Ronaldo made his 1000th appearance as a senior pro and was delighted to have racked up so many games across his glittering career.

"It's a good achievement. One thousand games means that dedication, hard work and talent pays off. It is not easy to do 1000 games at 35 years old. I'm so happy. "

At the age of 35, Ronaldo has rolled back the years and has scored 25 goals across 35 appearances in all competitions, as he's aged like fine wine and scored crucial goals for the Old Lady to spearhead their title charge. The Portuguese international claimed that he's on the top of his game and will keep on going, as he aims to play plenty more games before calling it quits on his career.

It's nice but I hope to play hundreds of games more. It's good, it's a good number but the most important thing was to win the game and be on top of the league."

Juventus are in contention to win the Serie A as well as the UEFA Champions League this season and Ronaldo will have to be at the peak of his powers, if the Bianconeri are to overcome the likes of Lazio and Inter Milan domestically and overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit against Lyon in Europe.