"Cristiano Ronaldo has definitely decided to leave Juventus" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Ronaldo's future

Cristiano Ronaldo is moving closer and closer to a sensational exit from Juventus. In a recent tweet, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Portuguese superstar has decided to leave the club and is looking for a new challenge.

Fabrizio Romano gave more details about the move on his Instagram profile. Speaking about the Ronaldo deal, the Italian journalist said that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is working directly with Manchester City to reach an agreement.

He also said that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be available for Juventus' next match against Empoli on Saturday. Manchester City are reportedly the only club interested in signing the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner at the moment and Juventus are waiting for an offer from the Premier League giants to reach an agreement soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Manchester City would disappoint many Manchester United fans as the Portuguese superstar achieved global fame and superstardom playing at Old Trafford from 2003-2009.

It will also be interesting to see Pep Guardiola work with Cristiano Ronaldo if this sensational move does indeed go through. Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi enjoyed an amazing partnership at Barcelona and seeing Ronaldo adapt to Guardiola's coaching methods at Manchester City could be an interesting subplot.

Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move from Juventus to Manchester City could see Raheem Sterling leave

While Gabriel Jesus had been linked with an exit earlier, it now seems like the Brazilian is very much a part of Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City. Cristiano Ronaldo's potential arrival at the Etihad could, in fact, lead to Raheem Sterling's exit from the club if the right bid arrives for the 26-year-old winger.

Manchester City have already signed Jack Grealish. However, after missing out on Harry Kane, who has decided to stay at Tottenham, Pep Guardiola's side are now interested in signing one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has an incredible goalscoring record at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo might not have guided Juventus to an elusive UEFA Champions League title, but he did win 2 Serie A titles, 2 Supercoppa Italiana trophies and a Coppa Italia trophy during his time at the club.

He also won the Serie A Golden Boot last season, beating Romelu Lukaku to the top prize. Ronaldo's goalscoring numbers for Juventus are incredible. In just 134 matches, the Portuguese superstar has netted an incredible 101 goals, making him the only player to score more than 100 goals at 3 different clubs.

With Cristiano Ronaldo potentially heading back to the Premier League, it will be interesting to see how the 36-year-old fares this time.

