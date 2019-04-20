Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken out about his Juventus exit rumour

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 230 // 20 Apr 2019, 16:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo in agony after the Ajax defeat

What is the story?

Bianconeri ace Cristiano Ronaldo has finally responded about the rumours surrounding his Juventus exit.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has discarded all the speculations of leaving Juventus this summer and labelled all the exit rumours as “fake”.

In case you didn’t know…

Since, Juventus’s early elimination from the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, rumours started to emerge that Ronaldo might be on the verge of living the old lady.

Ronaldo signed for the Bianconeries last summer in a transfer worth €110 million. With 26 goals and 10 assists this season, Ronaldo has almost secured his first Serie A title in Italy. But in case of Champions League, Ronaldo’s dream to lift the trophy with three different club ended in the hands of Ajax.

However, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri dumped all the rumours surrounding Ronaldo’s possible departure away from Turin.

"He is the future of Juventus, he's had an amazing campaign and the same will happen next season,” Allegri added.

“He was disappointed, just like everyone else. The Champions League is our target every season. Ronaldo doesn't guarantee Champions League, football is not science.”

The heart of the matter…

An Italian media outlet Tuttosport has published the words of the Portuguese superstar which seemed to suggest that Ronaldo is going nowhere.

"For me, there is only Juventus," said Ronaldo as quoted by Calciomercato.

Advertisement

Despite having various sources claiming Ronaldo’s possible exit, it is very much unlikely that Ronaldo will move away from Turin after just signing a 4-year-contract back in 2018.

Another point that must be taken into consideration is the fact that there are very few clubs in Europe, which can afford to pay the huge wage bill of 34-year-old forward.

What’s Next?

Ronaldo is expected to start for Juventus in Saturday night’s Serie A encounter against Fiorentina.