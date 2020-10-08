Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus teammates could face legal action after breaking COVID-19 rules

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and a few of his teammates could be set to face legal action after joining their national teams amidst two COVID-19 cases at the Allianz Stadium, as per reports.

The striker joined up with the Portuguese national team ahead of the international break, during which they played against Spain on Wednesday. However, this is a violation of the ongoing isolation process after it was reported that two non-playing staff members of Juventus tested positive for the virus.

Due to the positive cases, Italians were in isolation from Saturday, although they can still train and play. However, a host of Juventus stars reportedly left the team hotel before receiving the results of their COVID-19 tests.

Ronaldo, Dybala, and other Juventus stars could face legal action

As per Roberto Testi, a director of the health authority of the Piedmont region, Juventus informed the authorities of their players leaving for international duty. He said [via the Ansa news agency];

"The club [Juventus] itself told us that some players had left the place of isolation and therefore we will notify the competent authority, that is the prosecutor, of what happened."

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, the list of players who left for international duty includes Pauly Dybala (Argentina), Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay), Juan Cuadrado (Colombia), Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Adrien Rabiot (France), and others.

Elsewhere, Belgium are taking no chances over the situation of Dries Mertens, who is currently quarantined along with the whole Napoli squad in a resort close to Naples.

This was a consequence of two Partonopei squad members testing positive for COVID-19. Napoli were not able to compete with Juventus in their Serie A clash scheduled for the past weekend due to the same reason.

The Belgian football association released a statement that read;

"Dries Mertens remains uncertain. His situation depends on the decision of the local authorities regarding COVID-19 measures in the Naples area."

Gennaro Gattuso's side got off to a flying start this Serie A campaign after winning both their opening games in superb fashion. They managed two clean sheets and scored a whopping eight goals in the process.

Juventus, on the other hand, got off to a rocky start after a hard-fought 2-2 draw against AS Roma. The champions were down to ten men after Rabiot was sent off with a second yellow card. Cristiano Ronaldo dragged his side back into the game when they were 2-1 down with a superb header from inside the box.

