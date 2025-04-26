Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? When Chelsea star Cole Palmer made his pick 

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer once picked Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Englishman spoke to GOAL last year and named Kevin De Bruyne as the best player he has ever played with.

Ad

Palmer shared the pitch with the Belgian legend during their time together at Manchester City. The 22-year-old left the Etihad to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023 and has been very impressive so far.

Palmer has registered 39 goals and 24 assists from 84 games across competitions for the Blues. He was adjudged Chelsea's Player of the Season last year.

Speaking to GOAL last year, Palmer also revealed that he wanted to be Lionel Messi while growing up. The Englishman picked Kylian Mbappe as the current best player in the world and named Wayne Rooney the best English player of all time.

Ad

Trending

Palmer also chose himself to take a penalty if his life depended on it. He opted for Toni Kroos as the best passer in football ever, Cristiano Ronaldo as the best finisher, and Neymar as the best dribbler in football history.

Palmer next participated in a winner-stays-on game from the names he had shortlisted. The Englishman went on to choose Messi ahead of De Bruyne and Mbappe ahead of Rooney.

He also opted for Toni Kroos over himself and CR7 over Neymar. The Englishman selected La Pulga ahead of Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo over Kroos next. That eventually led to a showdown between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, and Palmer opted for the Argentine.

Ad

Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face each other in Carlos Tevez's farewell game?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Carlos Tevez recently revealed that he is trying to involve Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his farewell game. The former Argentine forward retired from football in 2022.

Ad

Speaking to streaming platform Olga, as cited by ESPN, Tevez said that the date for his farewell game hasn't been finalized yet.

"Yes, I'm going to do it [farewell game]. I probably will do it. We just have to figure out when. It's not easy," said Tevez.

Tevez shared the pitch with Ronaldo at Manchester United and played together with La Pulga for La Albiceleste. He added that both players will be part of his farewell game.

Ad

"We'll get them together. I'll go get him (CR7) myself," said Tevez.

The game is likely to be played at La Bombonera.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More