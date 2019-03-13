UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Cristiano Ronaldo creates new European goal-scoring record with hat-trick against Atletico Madrid

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.65K // 13 Mar 2019, 09:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo single-handedly overcame the Serie A giants' first leg deficit against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to propel them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In the process, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner added yet another goal-scoring record to his already-long list of achievements.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo's first hat-trick for Juventus could not have come at a better time. The Bianconeri walked into the game with the weight of a two-goal first leg deficit on their shoulders.

However, the 34-year-old stayed true to his word to the fans before the game, and took it upon himself to overcome the deficit. He fired three goals for the club to register a 3-0 win over his old foes Atletico Madrid.

In a post-match press conference, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri said (via Football Italia), "It would’ve been really strange for Cristiano Ronaldo to end his Champions League season with only one goal… He did well and the lads all contributed, including the fans providing a marvelous frame for the match."

"I think we gave a wonderful evening of football to all those passionate about the sport in Italy."

The heart of the matter

With his decisive hat-trick against Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo has become the first player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals.

Record! Cristiano Ronaldo has become the 1st player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/7y2fbtSE4r — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019

The goals also marked Ronaldo's eighth Champions League hat-trick, moving him level with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Juventus are looking to win their first Champions League title since 1996, and it looks like their big money investment in Ronaldo has paid off.

What's next?

Having done their job in the Champions League, Juventus will now turn their attention to the Serie A where they sit at the top of the table.

The league leaders will face Genoa in the league on Sunday night.

When Champions League action resumes in a couple of weeks, all eyes will once again be on Ronaldo and his mission to win the title with a third different team (after Manchester United and Real Madrid).

Advertisement