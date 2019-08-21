Cristiano Ronaldo News: Barring Joao Felix, Juventus ace unimpressed with clubs splashing over €100m on untested players

What's the story?

Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his dissent at the massive transfer fees involved in the current football market and questioned whether players, who come with a huge sum on their heads, are actually worth the amount paid for them.

The 34-year-old, however, specifically removed compatriot Joao Felix from this pool of players, suggesting that the youngster is worth the £113 million paid for him by Atletico Madrid this summer.

In case you didn't know...

In the last few years, football entered an era in which excess spending has become the norm, and the acceleration of this commercialisation spiralled further as clubs continue to favour expensive imports over home-grown talent.

As is well known, the most expensive transfer record was set by Neymar when he moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a staggering €222 million (£198 million) in the summer of 2017.

Ronaldo himself was the subject of the most expensive football transfer at the time when he left Manchester United for Real Madrid in a deal worth €94 million (£80 million).

Defenders and goalkeepers are also finding their way into the most expensive transfers list, with the most recent example being Harry Maguire, who left Leicester City to join Manchester United for £80 million this summer, leaving several fans and pundits wincing at the fee. The previous record for the most expensive defender was held by Virgil van Dijk, who completed a £75 million move to Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018.

Last summer, Kepa Arrizabalaga became the most expensive goalkeeper in football history after he made a £71 million switch from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo has slammed the hefty transfer fees in the football market in an interview with TV1 but highlighted the need to respect the business even when one disagrees with it.

The Portuguese star also added that Felix, who was roped in by Atletico Madrid from Benfica earlier in the summer, is worthy of the £113 million which the Spanish giants shelled out for him.

The Juventus star said via Express Sport,

"It's difficult to make calculations in modern football. [Clubs] gamble a lot on potential and the football industry is different."

"Leaving the case of Joao Felix to the side, any player can go for 100 million euros, even without showing anything.

"There is more money in football. A centre back and a goalkeeper can go for €70m or €80m.

"I don't agree [with it] but it's the world that we live in and you have to respect it."

What's next?

Ronaldo will likely feature in Juventus' Serie A opener against Parma on Saturday.