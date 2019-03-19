×
Cristiano Ronaldo news: Conor McGregor hails Juventus star after his exploits against Atletico Madrid

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
144   //    19 Mar 2019, 16:25 IST
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Conor McGregor, the renowned MMA fighter, heaped praise on Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese talisman is a phenomenal athlete and his recent heroics against Atletico Madrid are inspiring.

In case you didn't know...

After losing 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie, Cristiano Ronaldo took matter into his own hands in the second leg at Turin last week.

The five time Ballon d'Or winner scored two powerful headers and converted a penalty to take Juventus into the quarterfinals.

Since his move to Serie A last summer, the Portuguese has played a pivotal role for Juventus throughout the current campaign. With 24 goals in all competitions, Ronaldo has proved that he has no problem settling into a new league.

The heart of the matter

Conor McGregor was full of praise for Ronaldo during his latest interview with FIFA and claimed that the Juventus star is an inspiration to many.

When asked about his thoughts regarding Ronaldo and his much-publicised move to Juventus, McGregor said:

"Cristiano is a phenomenal athlete, person, and entrepreneur. His all-around discipline, perfectionist attitude, and dedication to his craft is inspiring and has inspired so many young children to play football."
"Just look what he did recenty in the Champions League, at 34 years young, a hat-trick under the lights when the pressure was on for all the marbles. And against Atletico Madrid, one of the best defensive sides in Europe."
"That is inspiring! We are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game."

What's next?

Juventus will face Empoli next in the Serie A after the International break. They will also travel to the Netherlands later in the month to take on Ajax in the Champions League quarterfinals where Ronaldo will once again be expected to put on a show.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Juventus Atletico Madrid Football Cristiano Ronaldo Conor McGregor
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
