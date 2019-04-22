Cristiano Ronaldo News: Juventus legend blames Ronaldo for their early Champions League exit

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his first Serie A title

What is the story?

Bianconeri legend, Marco Tardelli becomes the latest Juventus ex to analyze Juventus’s early elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

According to the former Italy international, Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the main factors which influenced the unexpected elimination.

In case you didn’t know….

Regarded as Italy’s one of the greatest midfielders ever, Tardelli enjoyed a highly successful career with the old lady. During his ten-year tenure at Turin, Tardelli won several titles with the Bianconeries, including five league titles and four major UEFA competitions.

However, Juventus have faced criticism from several sources after their shocking elimination from the quarter-final stage of the Champions League in the hands of a brave Ajax side.

Cristiano Ronaldo who inspired Juventus to make a comeback in the round of sixteen return leg tie against Atlético Madrid, failed to secure another semi-final berth despite scoring twice over the two legs against Ajax.

Meanwhile, Juventus have also secured their 8th successive Scudetto after edging out Fiorentina 2-1 on Saturday night. With 19 goals in 27 appearances in Serie A in his debut season, Ronaldo played a key cog in Juventus’s success. The Portuguese superstar rescued Juventus as many as 20 points throughout the course of the season which exactly depicts the impact he had for Juventus.

The heart of the matter…

In a recent interview with Rai Sport, Marco Tardelli blamed Ronaldo for their premature exit from the Champions League.

“Cristiano Ronaldo may have played too much this year, but he is the one who imposes it, against Ajax he could have done even more,” the former World Cup winner with Italy said as quoted by AS.

He has also criticized Juventus’s management of squad throughout the season.

"Juventus need to work in the management of the squad,” he added.

What’s Next?

Ronaldo is expected to start for Juventus in Saturday night Serie A encounter against Inter Milan.