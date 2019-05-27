×
Cristiano Ronaldo News: 'He is a player who has done great things at the club,' says Real Madrid star Jesus Vallejo

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
64   //    27 May 2019, 20:52 IST
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Jesus Vallejo


What's the story?

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has admitted that the team finds it difficult to score without their former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo enjoyed a glittering nine years with Los Blancos before deciding to a move away from the club. The Portuguese superstar won four Champions League titles and two LaLIga titles among other notable accolades with the Spanish giants. Ronaldo racked up 450 goals for Real Madrid to become the greatest goalscorer in the club's rich history. The 34-year-old joined Juventus last summer, after making history by winning three consecutive Champions League with Madrid.

With 21 goal in the Serie A, the Portuguese superstar helped the Bianconeri clinch their eighth consecutive league title. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was influential in the Champions League, scoring all of Juventus' goals in the knockout stages. But his exploits were not enough to help the Bianconeri in their quest for European glory.

The heart of the matter

It is crystal clear how Real Madrid has suffered with the absence of their all time record goalscorer as they only manage to score 63 goals in their league campaign. The Real Madrid center-back reveals that it is difficult to score without Ronaldo but they have tried their best.

Speaking in an interview, Vallejo said,

"He is a player who has done great things at the club. He has scored a lot of goals and is a born goalscorer."
"Without him, those goals are difficult to score, but we have tried not to be too affected by his absence. He decided not to continue with us last summer and we have to accept it."

What's next?

While Ronaldo enjoyed lifting the Serie A trophy on his debut season, Real Madrid ended their campaign empty handed.

Real Madrid are expected to bring some reinforcements in the summer window whereas Ronaldo will focus on his International duties as Portugal will start their journey in the UEFA Nations League next month.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Cristiano Ronaldo Jesús Vallejo Lázaro Leisure Reading La Liga News
